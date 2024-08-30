The match between Athletic Club and Atlético de Madrid corresponding to matchday 4 of LaLiga 2024/25 will be played on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. (local time) at the San Mamés stadium in Bilbao. This match can be seen in Spain via DAZN.
Below we leave you with five possible predictions for this match:
Atlético de Madrid have had a good start to the season and have a strengthened squad. If they manage to impose their style of play, based on solid defence and quick counterattacks, they could take all three points from San Mamés. Players such as Antoine Griezmann and Julián Álvarez will be key to taking advantage of the opportunities in attack.
Set pieces could be key in such a tight match. Both Athletic and Atlético are teams that usually take advantage of these types of situations. Vivian for Athletic, and Sorloth for Atlético, could make the difference in some set pieces.
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak could be decisive in this match. Athletic will surely create chances, especially playing at home, and Oblak will have to be alert to keep a clean sheet. A strong performance from the goalkeeper is essential for Atletico Madrid to get a positive result.
San Mamés is always a difficult stadium for visitors, and Athletic Club will try to take advantage of their home advantage. With high pressure and looking to make Atlético uncomfortable from the start, the lions will be looking for a victory that will boost them in the season. If they manage to maintain the intensity for the 90 minutes, they could surprise the colchoneros.
A very intense match with physical disputes in every part of the field is expected. Both teams have strong and combative players, which could lead to a match with many fouls and cards. Discipline will be key to avoid sanctions that could harm the performance of either team.
More news from LaLiga
#predictions #Athletic #Club #Atlético #Madrid #matchday #LaLiga
Leave a Reply