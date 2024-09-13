Next Saturday, September 14, 2024, on the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, in Mexico City, the Eagles of America will receive a visit from the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajarafor the match corresponding to matchday seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was in the second leg of the Clausura 2024 semi-final, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the Azulcremas. The match took place on the Azteca stadium pitch.
Although football is one of the most difficult sports to predict, especially when what is at stake is nothing more and nothing less than a national classic, in 90 minutes we bring you five things that could happen in the duel between América and Chivas.
It is true that America is not going through its best moment, and, nevertheless, in these duels is when the azulcremas take advantage of their hierarchy, so we predict a victory for the capital team.
Given what is at stake, taking into account that America must win no matter what to try to get out of its bad streak once and for all, it is most likely that we will experience a two-legged match, in which both teams will score at least one goal.
América’s top scorer will surely be the strong card in this match, scoring at any time during the game. In one of those cases, it is Henry Martín who decides the match in favor of the locals.
Luis Ángel Malagón is known for being an element that appears at important moments. Surely Chivas will go all out in search of defeating the azulcremas, it is expected that Malagón will be able to respond correctly.
As this is a very tense match between both teams, it unfortunately seems difficult for the referee not to issue at least a red card, whether to the detriment of Chivas or América.
#predictions #America #Chivas #matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply