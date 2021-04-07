Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The UAE intends to land the Explorer Rashid on the near side of the moon, and select 5 possible sites before the historic mission, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center will soon announce a partnership with iSpace, a Japanese space technology company that is building landing vehicles and spacecraft on the surface of the moon for the first mission. Landing on the surface of the moon in the Arab world.

Officials are laying the groundwork for the planned launch in 2024, in the latest important step forward for the country’s booming space sector, and the UAE’s lunar mission is working to select areas on the moon’s surface that remain unexplored and meet certain criteria.

Several criteria have also been set for selection, as the area should not have slopes greater than 15 degrees, the distribution of rocks should be less than 30 cm in height, the regions should be near the moon, and a prime and reserve site will be determined soon.

The tasks of the Emirati explorer Rashid include conducting tests to study different aspects of the lunar surface, including the lunar soil, thermal properties of surface structures, the lunar photoelectric envelope, measurements of plasma, optoelectronics and dust particles located above the luminous part of the lunar surface.

During the mission period, the Emirati explorer will patrol the surface of the moon, traveling to new sites that have not been previously studied before, where he will capture rare data and images, and then send them to the ground control station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in addition to testing technical devices and equipment that are tested for a time. The first is related to robotics, communications, navigation and navigation, with the aim of determining how efficiently they operate in the harsh lunar environment.

The Emirati explorer will land in an area that has not been tested by any of the previous lunar exploration missions, and therefore the data and images that he will provide will be recent, new and of high value, and during the period of the experiment, the explorer will collect data related to scientific issues such as the origin of the solar system, our planet and life.

The moon is an ideal platform for testing new technologies and equipment that will be used in the future in outer space exploration missions, including Mars, as the landing on the surface of the moon allows testing of the exposure of sensors and other technologies to the space environment for long periods, and the explorer will test new technologies on the surface of the moon. The optimal environment for such tests, as it is closer to Earth, which will help test the capabilities of the UAE before embarking on manned exploration missions to Mars.

The Emirati explorer has a number of high-quality and efficient technical features and specifications, as it will be equipped with 3D cameras, a suspension system, advanced sensing and communication systems, an external structure and solar panels to provide it with energy.

It will work on solar panels and will include 4 cameras that move vertically and horizontally, including two main cameras, a microscope camera, and a thermal imaging camera, in addition to sensors and systems equipped to analyze the properties of soil, dust, radioactive and electrical activities, and rocks on the surface of the moon, and it will also include a system to enhance the adhesion efficiency of wheels Lunar surface explorer, facilitating the process of overcoming natural barriers, and a robust structure to protect devices and motors from changing temperatures.

The team of engineers and researchers at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center of national cadres are working to finalize the engineering design for the Emirati moon explorer in the year 2021, provided that the engineering model will be manufactured in 2022, and the initial experiments and tests to develop the prototype will be conducted in 2023, and an explorer will be launched. The moon in the year 2024 in another record period added to the achievements of the space state.

Rashid

The Emirates Moon Exploration Project is part of the new strategy launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center 2021-2031. The project includes the development and launch of the first Emirati lunar explorer under the name “Rashid”, named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the builder of modern Dubai. The explorer is designed and built with 100% Emirati efforts, so that the UAE will be the fourth country in the world to participate in the missions of moon exploration for scientific purposes after the United States of America, the former Soviet Union and China, and the first Arab country to undertake a space mission to explore the surface of the Moon through an explorer to be developed by a team of engineers and experts And Emirati researchers at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and cooperation will be made with an international ally that will be chosen to support the Emirati explorer in the moon landing process.