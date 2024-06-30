The current American and world champion team qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2024 in first place in the Group A.
Without a doubt, securing passage to the next round with one game to spare is a huge achievement and in 90min we are going to review what were the positive aspects within the Argentine team in this group stage:
La Scaloneta has high-level forwards. One of the coach’s doubts is usually in relation to this sector: Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez. The reality is that, in this group stage, both players fulfilled their role and scored goals, even in the same match.
One of the high points of this team is its defenders. From the 2021 Copa América to the present, the Albiceleste has shown to have found a defense that performs in all its games and surpasses itself in each of them, especially when it comes to center backs.
The Argentine goalkeeper has few interventions, however, every time he has to do his job, he shows why he is one of the best in the world. He stands out for finding the ball on shots that are very difficult and he managed to keep a clean sheet in all three games.
If there is one thing the Argentine team can rest assured about, it is that they have players on the bench who come on and are effective. Lionel Scaloni tried to make some changes to the team over the course of these three matches, making an almost complete change in the last match and having a positive reaction.
For an absolute champion country like Argentina, the goal in this first stage was to qualify as first in Group A. Not only did they achieve what they went looking for, but they did it in the first two matches, which allowed them to rest a large part of the starters for the quarterfinals.
More news about the Argentine national team in the 2024 Copa América:
#positive #aspects #Argentine #national #team #group #stage #Copa #América
mexico drug stores pharmacies
https://cmqpharma.online/# mexican mail order pharmacies
mexico drug stores pharmacies
mexican mail order pharmacies
https://cmqpharma.com/# mexican mail order pharmacies
mexican pharmaceuticals online