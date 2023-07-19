The Copa Libertadores is the most important tournament in South American football but, in turn, it is also one of the most prestigious in the world and is very close, in importance, to the UEFA Champions League. To lift the Libertadores champion’s trophy, it is necessary to carry out spectacular campaigns but also to have a team that is up to the task, and for that, players who have experience in this tournament are needed, who know how to play it.
The phrase “who know how to play the Cup” is widely used in the field of South American football and refers to those players who have a special talent to improve their teams (and lead them to glory) at the same time that they raise their own, but also who know how to go through the different situations that are experienced in this tournament, such as being able to play a game as a visitor in a very complicated stadium with the entire public against (knowing the passion of the South American public for this sport) or appearing at key moments in the tournament.
Below we present 5 players “who knew how to play” the Copa Libertadores:
The historic goalkeeper was champion of the Libertadores on one occasion (season 04/05). One of the historical Brazilian soccer players and a true benchmark for São Paulo. He improved his game as the tournament progressed with key performances in penalty shootouts. He got 51 victories in this competition,
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TITLES
|
90
|
14
|
0
|
1
Román is synonymous with Copa Libertadores. Boca’s greatest idol managed to lead his team to eternal glory on 3 occasions (2000, 2001 and 2007). Especially in the last one where he showed a superlative level and shone like never before in the final against Gremio that gave Xeneize the last title in this tournament.
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TITLES
|
73
|
25
|
twenty-one
|
3
One of the best Argentine players of all time led Independiente, the club of his love, to conquer America four times in what was the golden age of the Avellaneda team. Without a doubt, he is one of the great figures of this competition.
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TITLES
|
62
|
9
|
0
|
4
I was a key player in the historic final between River and Boca in 2018 that ended up giving the Millionaire the most important title in its history. In addition, he was champion with Estudiantes de la Plata in 2009 after defeating Cruzeiro in Brazil. Playing with River, he came to wear the goalkeeper’s overalls during a whole game due to casualties due to Covid within the millionaire squad. He is looking for his number 3 title in 2023.
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TITLES
|
92
|
6
|
5
|
2
At just 19 years old, he led Santos, one of the biggest teams in Brazil, to the conquest of America with dominant performances and goals that went down in the great history of the competition. He was only able to play 2 championships since he was later transferred to European football. Without a doubt, he is one of the great talents who played in this competition.
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TITLES
|
25
|
14
|
6
|
1
Obviously, this list is missing some players who also left their mark in the Copa Libertadores such as Martín Palermo, Ronaldinho, Pelé, Carlos Tevez, Enzo Franchescoli, René Higuita and many more who managed to conquer America and stay with eternal glory.
