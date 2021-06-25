5 players who were lost from the map and although they have had good games since 2017, they could not maintain the level and were forgotten.
1. Javier Hernandez
The Mexican striker was a killer in Germany when he played for Leverkusen, but his level went down and he reached West Ham where he could not lift either. Now he is in the MLS without pain or glory.
two. Wilfried bony
The forward was in the City but was overshadowed by Kun Agüero and after his departure he went through two Premier League clubs, and recently he was in Arabia. However, he no longer has a team.
3. Joe hart
The English goalkeeper at the time was the guardian and idol of the citizen club. However, Pep did not want to count on him due to his poor game with the ball and went to Torino. Since then he has been at West Ham, Burnley and is now at Tottenham as a substitute.
Four. Danny simpson
His best year was undoubtedly in 2016 when he was proclaimed champion with Leicester. Its level in 2017 was dropping. The winger failed to maintain consistency and now plays for Bristol City in the EFL Championship in England.
5. Yaya toure
The Ivorian midfielder became one of the best in his position but as his age grew he was gradually removed from Manchester City’s starting lineup. It was never to Pep’s liking and since then he has only changed teams. Now he is without equipment.
