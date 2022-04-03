Lionel Scaloni has already made it clear that there will not be many surprises thinking about the call-up of the Argentine team for the World Cup, but given the possibility that there are 26 players on the list and that it is still missing for November, we chose five players who can give the surprise .
Much will depend on what alternative the coach seeks to have on campus and how he decides to put together the summons.
It is very likely that Lionel Scaloni will choose a traditional 9, to have alternatives in case of a close rival and Giovanni Simeone lives a spectacular moment in Italy. A born scorer who is on fire. He must continue like this to have a chance.
A player who was relegated due to his lack of continuity, but who. comes from converting a goal. There is talk of a possible arrival at River in the middle of the year to arrive with more filming and that his chance grows.
Nehuén Pérez is 21 years old, plays for Udinese and is a player that Scaloni loves. He has already summoned him on several occasions and can be taken to Qatar as an alternative in defense. They see him as a player who will be talked about in the future in his position.
Lucas Boyé is having a good time in Spain and made the list in the last double date of the Qualifiers. Another young talent that can be a bet for the future.
Enzo Fernández is at an extraordinary level and is a midfielder who meets the characteristics of the Argentine midfield. Because of his mark, his arrival at the goal and because of his play, he can play an important role on the list. Difficult but not impossible if it continues like this.
