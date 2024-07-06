The footballer of the Cruz Azul Football Club, Uriel Antunacould once again live the European dream, after information has emerged in the last few hours about the interest of the AEK Athens From Greece, the footballer would have already been linked with Panatinaikos a few tournaments ago and after his participation in the 2024 Copa América with the Mexican national team, the Santos Laguna youth player could return to Europe as in his youth stage.
In this way, the ‘Sorcerer‘It would be a significant loss for Martin Anselmi since he is a starting element in their tactical scheme, so alternatives will have to be sought in the position immediately with the start of the tournament upon us.
In the following list we have named five players who could replace the 26-year-old if his departure is confirmed.
As a first choice to replace Antunathe Celestial Machine would go for the signing of Alejandro Zendejassince they would consider someone of weight in Mexican soccer who resembles his characteristics and comes from being a two-time champion with the Eagles.
The blue-cream youth player and feline element would be an important bet, the player is part of a good team, but where there is more competition and that could entice him to come to the Machine where he could make himself a permanent starter. However, the biggest problem is the price of the 24-year-old youth who at his age has already been with many important clubs.
The Sacred Flock has been trying for weeks to sign Cortizohowever, it seems that the problem has been money, currently the Machine has taken out the wallet and it would not be a problem for them to get in the way, since at this point the transfer has not been closed. The Rayados player was the substitute for Lainez in the selection to play the Copa América due to his injury.
The Santos Laguna and national team prospect could be one of the options for the sky blue team to cover the departure of Antunaalthough the footballer has not yet reached the level of a player who has shown his ability to be a starter for Chivas, Cruz Azul and a regular in the Mexican national team for several years now. The youngster could receive the opportunity.
The 22-year-old Pumas youth player is another youngster who has made some progress in establishing himself in Mexican football. He even had a brief stint in Europe in Belgium and returned to the university ranks, so he would be another player who could have the opportunity to be signed by La Noria.
