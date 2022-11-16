Mexico. Carmen Villalobos She is one of the most famous Colombian actresses today. and on social networks she has millions of followers, in addition to demonstrating her great talent, she also has a special beauty.

Carmen Villalobos, originally from Barranquilla, Colombia39 years old, boasts on Instagram the great body she has and with the great bikinis that she shows it, makes it clear that it is the “mere, mere.”

Instagram photo @cvillaloboss

Carmen has excelled in show business thanks to her participation in melodramas such as The lord of the heavens and without breasts there is no paradise, In addition, since the beginning of the 2000s, she captivated the public with her first performances and her beauty in particular.

Instagram photo @cvillaloboss

Recently Carmen’s performance could be seen in the telenovela Café con aroma de mujerwhich he starred in with Laura Londoño and William Levy, where he played the villain of the story.

Instagram photo @cvillaloboss

Carmen had her television debut in 1999 when she was 18 years old in the children’s television program Club 10 produced by Caracol Televisión, where she played Abi.

Instagram photo @cvillaloboss

According to information in the biography of Carmen Villalobos, she received her first important role on television in 2003 in the telenovela Amor a la plancha, where she gave life to Ernestina Pulido, a domestic worker who falls in love with her employer’s ex-partner.

Through the years, Villalobos, who lives between Colombia and Miami, USA, has remained in force with its performance in different television projects that have projected it internationally.