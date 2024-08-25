Ciudad Juarez.– With five murders recorded between Friday, August 23 and Saturday afternoon, August 24, after a streak of almost 48 hours without crimes, Juárez has registered 60 homicides in August, according to journalistic monitoring of this crime and data from the State Attorney General’s Office.

Of the total, three of the victims were women, and a one-year-old child was killed by blows to the head and his 25-year-old father was prosecuted as the probable perpetrator, while his 23-year-old mother was charged with neglect. In only one of the cases did the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) announce the arrest of two men as the probable perpetrators of the crime that occurred on Friday night in the Granjas Unidas neighborhood. The police report indicates that Edwing Rodrigo MC and Adrián MM were reported by witnesses to the officers who came to learn of the presence of the body on Indio Gerónimo and Francisco Sandoval streets. This violent event was reported at 11:50 p.m. on Friday by neighbors who heard gunshots; Municipal Police unit 307 went to the site and observed a man sitting on the sidewalk with his back to a wall, but with his head down and bent over with traces of blood. Neighbors identified the person as Jesús del Refugio Rodríguez Díaz, 52, who was found without vital signs by Unit 172 of the Mexican Red Cross. Municipal agents implemented search actions and located two men who met the characteristics provided in the complaint, reported the SSPM. Both men were fully identified by witnesses as the alleged perpetrators, so Edwing Rodrigo, 20, and Adrián, 36, were arrested and placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Violent Friday

The first crime on Friday was reported at 3:00 p.m. when neighbors reported the presence of a lifeless body, inside a plastic bag, floating in the water channel at the height of Cuatro Siglos Boulevard and Usumacinta River. To rescue the male victim, the intervention of the elements of the Fire Department’s machine 16 was necessary, informed elements of the SSPM. After the rescue efforts and placing the body on solid ground, it was observed that the person was wearing jeans and brown work shoes. At the moment, the person remains unknown, without the result of the legal autopsy being reported. Later, the violent death of Julio César Rodríguez Luna, 20 years old, was reported, who was admitted to the IMSS Regional Hospital Number 66 due to gunshot wounds. The man was taken by his relatives to the hospital after suffering an armed attack when he was on the porch of his house, located on Tierra de Fuego and Mar del Sur streets, in the Parajes del Sur subdivision. According to witnesses, the man was outside the house when a vehicle arrived and several shots were fired at him.

Red Saturday

A man was reported dead in the early hours of yesterday outside a house in the Partido Romero neighborhood. The victim was found lying face down with traces of blood on his chest and no ballistic elements at the scene. His body was left lying on the sidewalk, with the door of the house open, and a chair outside, as well as two parked vehicles, one of them apparently under repair, as it had a rock under the front tire on the driver’s side, and a shattered window. In this incident, a person was also reported arrested, in this case, a woman, as the alleged perpetrator of the attack that ended in willful homicide. Shortly before 3:00 p.m. a man was murdered in a subdivision in the southeast. The attack occurred on Tierra de Fuego and Paseo de los Manzanos streets, in the Parajes del Sur subdivision, very close to where Julio César Rodríguez Luna, 20 years old, was attacked and who died in an IMSS hospital. The report was made by a relative of the victim, who initially indicated that his brother-in-law was injured. When municipal officers arrived, the man had died on the spot, becoming the 60th intentional homicide of the month.