The American “ABC News” website, quoting the police, said that 5 people were killed after being shot in a home.

The incident occurred around 11:31 p.m. local time when officials from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible shooting in Cleveland, Texas – a small town about 55 miles north of Houston.

Authorities say the suspect was armed with an AR-15 rifle and was intoxicated.

She explained that she is looking for a man of Hispanic origin, about a meter and a half tall, who was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and work boots, and is described as having black hair.

Police asked local residents in the Cleveland, Texas area to “stay indoors and away from the crime scene until the investigation is completed.”

Police did not disclose the suspect’s identity, age or possible relationship, but confirmed that the shootings all took place in one house.

It indicated that four of the victims died at the scene, while the other died after being taken to hospital.