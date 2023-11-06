Two people, including a child, were killed and three others were injured in an explosion that occurred on Sunday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwestern Pakistan, police said.

Radio Pakistan quoted the police as saying that the incident occurred in a village in the Lakki Marwat area of ​​the province, while the victims, who were from one family, were entering their farm at a time when an explosive device was planted in the place.

The injured were transferred to a nearby hospital. The area has been cordoned off to conduct investigations, police said, adding that the incident appears to be the result of a personal enmity, but the possibility of a terrorist attack cannot be ruled out.