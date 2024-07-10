Security teams in Ras Al Khaimah and the cities of Khorfakkan and Kalba in Sharjah, in cooperation with the National Search and Rescue Center, have carried out medical evacuation operations for five people since the beginning of the summer. One of them suffered a heart attack and another fell, while three people got stuck in a rugged area while climbing mountains in the eastern region. The concerned authorities renewed their warning against people continuing to practice sports during the day, such as mountain climbing or walking on mountain trails on an almost daily basis, in light of the high temperatures that sometimes reach 40 degrees Celsius, stressing that this exposes some of them to fatigue and severe heat exhaustion, which requires calling security and rescue teams to transport them to the nearest hospital.

Government agencies, in cooperation with medical institutions and the National Search and Rescue Center, are making intensive efforts to ensure the safety of people and provide rapid response to emergency situations in mountainous areas during the summer. The relevant authorities are also working to send awareness messages through their official channels to alert mountain sports practitioners to the potential risks they may face while practicing their daily sports in rugged mountainous areas.

In addition, the Emirate of Fujairah has suspended entry to mountain trails and outdoor activities since the beginning of the summer, due to the high temperatures that do not allow for recreational and outdoor activities, including the evening period, with the aim of preserving the safety of people from any injury resulting from practicing outdoor activities, which has contributed to a remarkable reduction in mountain accidents during the summer during the past two years since the decision was issued through the Fujairah Adventure Center.

Fujairah Adventure Centre monitors violators who practice mountain climbing, hiking, and other outdoor recreational activities, and takes a number of measures against violators, starting with awareness-raising by inspectors. However, with repeated violations, strict legal measures are taken against them, whether they are individuals or companies.

Al-Emarat Al-Youm has monitored mountain accidents since the beginning of the summer, during which five people were evacuated, in two mountain accidents last May. The National Search and Rescue Center of the National Guard, in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police, carried out a medical evacuation mission for an injured Russian national who fell from a mountain in the Saih Kabdah area in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and transferred him to Saqr Hospital.

In the second incident, the National Search and Rescue Center of the National Guard, in coordination with Sharjah Police, carried out a rescue mission last May of three people who were stuck in a rugged mountainous area in the city of Kalba. The search and rescue team carried out the medical evacuation of the trapped people and transferred them to Kalba Hospital for treatment.

The last evacuation mission was in July of this year for a citizen who suffered a heart attack in Khorfakkan city. The National Search and Rescue Center of the National Guard, in coordination with the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority in the Eastern Region and the Air Wing of the Ministry of Interior, carried out the medical evacuation mission in Jabal Al Rabi.