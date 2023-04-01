The yellow of the 8-year-old boy, who died after an illness at school: five people registered in the register of suspects

All the investigations of the case for the heartbreaking and sudden loss of Giovanni, the baby of alone 8 years old, who fell ill at school and died on the way to hospital. The investigators have decided to enter five people on the register of suspects.

There are so many people who are waiting for him to come returned the body to the family members, to be able to say a last goodbye to the child, who flew to heaven far too soon.

The sad episode took place on the day of Monday 27 March. At the De Curtis institute, located in the municipality of Sant’Antonio Abatein the province of Naples.

Giovanni was in class with his friends and all together they were doing physical activity. The game involved them having to answer a question and then go for a short run.

However, it is precisely in those seconds that little Giovanni had a sickness. He felt bad and subsequently is collapsed to the ground. The first to rescue him were his classmates and his teachers.

They asked for the timely intervention of the doctors, who in turn arrived on site within minutes. Doctors soon realized the seriousness of the situation and with the hope of being able to save him, they arranged for him to be transferred to the hospital. But it is precisely during the journeywhich the child has lost his life.

The investigation into the death of the 8-year-old boy

The investigators have started all the investigations of the case. As a necessary act in order to proceed with the autopsy, they decided to register ben five people on the register of suspects. They want to understand if anyone could have done anything to save him.

They are also currently trying to figure out the failure to function of the defibrillator present in the school. Nobody used it, probably because it was there, but it was broken.

Now it will only be further investigations by the prosecutor that will shed light on this heartbreaking episode, which unfortunately led to the death of a child. From what some media have reported, the little one already had a two years earlier sicknessbut after a short hospitalization he was able to go home without serious problems.