Five people were killed in a road accident near the German city of Karlsruhe, and two were seriously injured on Friday/Saturday night. According to the preliminary findings of the police, my angel’s car collided with a taxi from the front. There were four people inside the first car, and it swerved into the opposite road near the town of Eggenstein-Leopoldsafen, crashing into the taxi, police said.

The driver of the car and its three passengers died at the scene, as well as the taxi driver. The taxi occupants were seriously injured.