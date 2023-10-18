Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

The FDP presents a proposal to reduce parental allowance. This time it should affect all parents equally.

The FDP parliamentary group wants to reduce the entitlement to parental allowance equally for everyone. In July 2023 the The planned reduction in parental allowance caused anger and frustration among many people. In this budget draft from the Greens, only parents with a gross annual income of up to 150,000 euros should be able to claim parental allowance.

Ria Schröder, education policy spokeswoman for the FDP in the Bundestag, “explicitly” rejected this on behalf of the party. There were angry reactions online and warnings that the removal of parental allowance would make a “career unattractive for women”. And even Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) conceded one thing RTL/ntv-Interview: “For equality, in fact, this is not a brilliant achievement.”

New proposal from the FDP on parental allowance

Now the FDP parliamentary group is making a counter-proposal with a position paper dated October 17th. Instead of 14, there should only be money for parental couples for twelve months; the current income limit (300,000 euros annual income for couples and 250,000 euros for single parents) should remain unchanged. However, the requirement that each parent must claim at least two months of parental allowance should be removed if they want to use the full amount.

Another change: parallel receipt of parental allowance after the first two months will no longer be possible in the future, except for twins and multiple births. In this case, parental allowance should continue to be paid out in parallel.

This is how people react to the new parental allowance plans on Twitter

This suggestion quickly caused a stir. On the Internet, for example on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), users express their fears about possible consequences if the planned changes were implemented. We collected 5 of them.

1. This user criticizes the plan to “cut parental allowance”

2. “Back to old roles,” says this person on X

3. Reduce parental allowance? “When the Porsche-Lacoste-Sylt party makes politics for its Porsche-Lacoste-Sylt clientele.”

4. “Not surprising,” writes this user.

5. “Doesn’t work at the back or front!”

The Green Party member of the Bundestag Nina Stahr also reacts to the new proposal on X.

