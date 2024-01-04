London (dpa)

The English police announced the arrest of five people on charges of disrupting security during the English team Newcastle's match with its German guest, Borussia Dortmund, at St. James' Park, in the European Champions League.

A group of teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery on October 25, after security personnel intercepted them inside the stadium, and they were later released without charges being brought against them.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: While police were securing the Champions League match between Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund on October 25, five men were arrested inside St James' Park on suspicion of robbery.

The spokesman added in his statements reported by the British news agency PA Media: All five individuals, aged between 16 and 18 years, have been released and will not face any further action.

Newcastle, which was playing its first match in the most important and strongest tournament at the club level in the “Old Continent” for 20 years and lost the match 0-1, did not comment on the incident.