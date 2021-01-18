Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

During the fifth session of the second ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative term, which will be held today at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Council, members of the Federal National Council will address 5 questions to the Ministers of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Economy.

According to the session’s agenda, two questions will be directed to His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the first from Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, First Deputy Chairman of the Council on establishing management centers, and the second from Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi about the ministry’s procedures to reduce the phenomenon of work during the deprivation period. Three questions were directed to His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, Minister of Economy, from Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami about measures to limit price hikes in unusual circumstances, and from Sabreen Hassan Al-Yamahi about supporting national entrepreneurs who own small and medium enterprises and enterprises, and from Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, First Deputy Chairman of the Council Around fixing the price led to the shares of some consumer cooperatives.

Hamad Al-Rahoumi, First Deputy Chairman of the Council, deals with the Tadbeer centers, where the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation granted licenses to recruit and operate the support service under the name Tadbeer in accordance with the conditions and specifications required to operate it.

Regarding the question of Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, it deals with the procedures of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in limiting the phenomenon of work during the period of deprivation, and the question stated that it was noticed that some workers who were subjected to the deprivation of work by the ministry were observed, so what are the Ministry’s procedures to limit this phenomenon, and ensure that Circumventing denial decisions.

the prices

Khalfan al-Ghoul al-Salami’s question, a member of the Federal National Council, deals with measures to limit price hikes in unusual circumstances. The question stipulated that Federal Law No. 24 of 2006 regarding consumer protection and its implementing regulations aims to protect consumers, especially in unusual circumstances, which leads to stability. Prices and curbing harmful practices that may have negative consequences for consumers, wondering about the measures taken by the Ministry of Economy to ensure that the rise in the prices of essential goods in times of crisis is curbed, as is the case now in light of the fear of the spread of the Coronavirus.

Sabreen Al Yamahi’s question deals with supporting citizen entrepreneurs, owners of small and medium enterprises and enterprises, and wondering about the role of the Ministry of Economy in supporting national entrepreneurs who own projects and small and medium enterprises to save them from the losses they incur.