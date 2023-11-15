The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club stated in a statement on Tuesday that the most recent of these is prisoner Abdel Rahman Mar’i (33 years old), from the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan in Salfit Governorate, north of the occupied West Bank.

The club, which is a body concerned with the affairs of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, added that the Israeli army arrested Mar’i last February. He did not suffer from health problems, noting that he is married and the father of four children, the youngest of whom is 4 years old.

The club continued: “What the martyr Marhi was subjected to is a new, premeditated assassination. The occupation not only assassinated him, but has refused to reveal his identity since yesterday, and according to what the lawyer was informed of, the occupation will perform an autopsy on his body tomorrow (Wednesday).”

As for the Israeli Prison Service, it said in a statement, “Mar’i died after feeling exhausted,” without providing any other details.

List of Palestinian prisoners who have died in Israeli prisons since October 7

Hamza Dargma died on October 23.

Arafat Hamdan died last October 24.

Majed Zaqoul died on November 7.

A fourth prisoner has died, but his identity is not yet known, according to the Prisoners’ Club.

Abdel Rahman Merhi on November 13.

The Israeli authorities did not comment on all of these deaths, but the Israeli Prison Service said regarding Daraghmeh’s death that he was suffering from internal bleeding at the moment of his departure from our world.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza, Israel has arrested about 2,600 Palestinians in the West Bank.

According to Amnesty International, Israel has increased administrative detention, a form of arbitrary detention for an indefinite period without trial.

It stated that “the testimonies of the released detainees and human rights lawyers, as well as video clips and photos, are part of the forms of torture and other forms of ill-treatment to which the detainees were subjected at the hands of the Israeli forces during the past four weeks.”