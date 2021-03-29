This Easter we are going to have to make a little different plans. With the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, no processions, neither of trips outside the Region of Murcia, nor big meetings with friends to take advantage of the first days of spring.

However, yes we can move around the different municipalities that compose it and become tourists within our own land. Of course, as long as we comply with the rules to prevent COVID-19 infections: wearing a mask, respecting the safety distance and the curfew, and limiting meetings abroad to a maximum of four people who are not living together.

Precisely like during Holy Week in Murcia, and the Spring Festivities, it is forbidden to gather at homes with people who are not cohabitants, these are some outdoor plans that we can carry out during these days:

1. Getaway to the beach to do water sports



There is no better way to brand new spring than taking a trip to the beach to enjoy a good natural dose of vitamin D in the sun and even dare to take the first dip of the year. In addition, you can take the opportunity to do some water sports such as a day of dinghy sailing, canoeing or kitesurfing. You can do it in any of the towns of the Mar Menor as San Pedro del Pinatar, San Javier, Los Alcázares, Cabo de Palos, La Manga or in other coastal areas such as Águilas or Mazarrón.

2. Hiking routes to enjoy the mountain



If you are more of a mountain than a beach, in Murcia we have many different hiking routes. This Easter, prepare your sports clothes, put on a cap, good shoes and go into one of them to get to know a different face of the Region. For example, you can loop through the Almadenes Canyon in Calasparra, go to Cierva reservoir, to the Chícamo river in Abanilla, at Mount of Ashes in Cartagena, walk by Sierra Espuña, the Salto del Usero in Bullas or the Alhárabe river in Moratalla.

Also, when you finish you can eat outside having a picnic.

Salto del Usero / GUILLERMO CARRION / The Truth

3. Unique natural sites



We continue with nature. If you go from water sports or routes, you can take a much quieter excursion in which you simply enjoy the landscape and take many spectacular photos to upload them to social networks. Like, for example, visiting the Salinas de San Pedro del Pinatar, the beach of Calblanque, the Cieza blooms waves Sources of the Marquis in Caravaca.

4. Relive the history of the historic centers



Leaving nature aside, you can also take city breaks and discover the history of each of them. For example, knowing the Roman legacy in CArtagena with its Roman Theater and Forum, the Castle of Lorca or that of the Vélez in Mula.

Roman theatre / Antonio Gil / The Truth

5. Gastronomic route



If nature is not your thing, you can take advantage of these days to try the different typical dishes that can be found in the Region to give an account of the gastronomy so diverse that we have. And even more so at Easter, with the amount of desserts and typical foods that are made. If you like the French toastsWhy not try a different one on each terrace and put notes on them?

Some of the typical dishes of Easter that you can find are the cod fritters, chochos, a typical sweet from Lorca, rice with vegetables and cod, French toast, Swiss chard stew or Easter cake.