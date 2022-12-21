And the US Treasury Department announced the targets in the latest package of sanctions against Iran, and they are:

• Attorney General of Iran Mohammad Jaafar Montazeri.

• Commander of the Revolutionary Guards forces in Tehran, Hassan Hassanzadeh.

• Commander of the Holy House Corps in the Kurdistan Region (affiliated to the Revolutionary Guards) Sayed Sadiq Hosseini.

• Deputy coordinator of the Basij (a volunteer paramilitary group that often enforces strict rules on dress and behavior) Hossein Maroufi.

• Head of the Cyberspace of Moein Basij Muslim.

• Iman Sanat Zaman Fara Company, which produces armored vehicles and other equipment for the security forces.

The sanctions freeze any assets the targets may have under US jurisdiction and prevent Americans from doing business with them.

“We condemn the Iranian regime’s use of intense violence against its people who are defending their human rights,” the Treasury Department said in a statement, noting that the Attorney General presided over the trials of demonstrators, some of whom were executed or sentenced to death.

Iran has witnessed protests since the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 after she was detained by the morality police, and security forces violently confronted her.