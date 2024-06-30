A digital government report reviewed five official channels that provide free legal and judicial assistance to those who cannot afford legal fees. The first channel is through the “My Legal Helps You” service, which is a free service provided by the Ministry of Justice in legal consultations and translation of documents submitted to the courts for those unable to pay. The second is through the “Legal Aid” service in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, where the Legal Aid Section in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department was established, with the aim of providing free legal assistance to those who are not well-off, and impartial legal guidance to the department’s auditors, to support their right to easy access to justice, whether before the lifting of The case or during it, regardless of their legal position in it.

She noted that this initiative comes in implementation of the constitutional directives of the UAE Constitution, which stipulate that every person should find an easy way to reach his natural judge, and that economic or social conditions should not prevent any person from accessing justice.

The services provided include: legal guidance and advice, a request to appoint a lawyer, expert secretariat expenses, and publication advertising expenses. The possibility of providing these services to the beneficiary is evaluated according to the entitlement criteria represented by the seriousness of the request and the income standard.

The third channel is the “Free Legal Consultation Program – SURE”, as Dubai Courts launched “SURE” for free legal consultations for litigants in cooperation with a number of volunteers from law firms and lawyers, with the aim of enhancing clients’ confidence in the judicial system and the progress of the litigation process.

Each participating office determines the number of consultation hours it wishes to provide on a monthly basis, and the Litigants’ Guidance Division will supervise the program and direct litigants to registered law offices according to the approved schedule.

The fourth channel is the “Legal Clinic Program”, where the Community Development Authority launched the Legal Clinic Program, with the aim of providing legal advice to the Authority’s clients and educating them about their legal rights. The program comes as a result of cooperation and joint achievement with the Community Development Authority and a leading and distinguished elite of a number of legal lawyers’ offices in the Emirate of Dubai.

The program aims to provide free legal consultation services to citizens and residents throughout the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to holding joint seminars, lectures, courses, and workshops between the two parties.

The program seeks to raise the awareness of all members of society, and to inform them of their legal rights, as this is an important part of the free community contribution to serving society, and to achieve the state’s vision in the field of spreading thought and legal awareness.

The fifth channel is the “Smart Volunteer Legal Services” platform, where the Dubai Government Legal Affairs Department launched the “Volunteer Legal Services” initiative, which allows law firms and legal consultancies registered in it, to add their data and determine the legal specializations and times during which volunteer legal services will be provided to the public, so that this data is Available to community members wishing to receive the service, enabling them to communicate with the office that provides the required legal service.

A right for everyone

The UAE Digital Government confirmed that the UAE believes in the necessity of providing legal and judicial assistance to those who cannot afford legal fees, pointing out that according to the country’s constitution, everyone should have the right and ability to appoint a lawyer who has the ability to defend them during trial, and economic and social conditions should not An obstacle that prevents a person from easy access to justice.