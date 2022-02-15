Private schools that apply foreign curricula in the country have launched free promotions, including five basic services: registration, assessment, uniforms, transportation and books, in return for registering and attracting students in their classes for the next academic year.

Offers were launched before the start of registration and admission opening next March, and schools made advertisements on social media pages and sites, to promote their offers, which received great interaction from students’ families wishing to reduce expenses and tuition fees.

It stated in funded ads monitored by “Emirates Today” entitled: “Register now to get: free registration, free evaluation, free uniforms, and free transportation.”

Schools have added books and curricula to the free services, to keep the students registered with them in the classroom, reduce their transfer to other schools, and to work to attract more students during the next academic year.

Students’ families believed that private schools’ offers regarding free services, excluding tuition fees, help families reduce study expenses “because 40% of tuition fees go to books, uniforms, transportation, assessment and registration at the beginning of each academic year.”

They explained that they contacted the announced schools via social media pages, to ensure the validity of the announcement, and it was found that registration is open early for all students, and that schools depend on attendance, hybrid and distance education in their educational stages.

They pointed out that during the last academic year, some schools provided textbooks, uniforms and transportation to students’ families, after enrolling their children in their classes, with the aim of helping them, in light of their impact on the repercussions of the Corona crisis.

And private school administrations reported that providing free services such as assessment, registration, uniforms, books and transportation comes from filling classroom vacancies, attracting the largest number of students, limiting students’ transfers to other schools, encouraging their families to re-register their children, and helping them reduce the number of students. Tuition expenses.

She added that the fees for the free services provided to the students’ families amount to 5,000 dirhams, including 3,000 transportation fees, 1,000 dirhams for books, 500 uniform fees, and 500 registration and evaluation fees.

She confirmed that schools conduct such discounts at the end of each academic year for most of the students affected by the Corona pandemic, pointing out that she saw that the discounts consist of providing free services at the beginning of the opening of registration, and accepting students for the next academic year, instead of at the end of each year, In order to give the students’ families hope and sufficient opportunity to re-register their children for the next academic year, and in order to attract new students into its classes.

She explained that “the free offers include students at all levels of education, with the exception of any discounts for siblings of students, or discounts on transportation that come from outside the emirate in which the schools are located.”



