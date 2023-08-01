The Zakat Fund confirmed that dates are among the “crops” that require zakat to be paid on them, explaining that the quorum for zakat on dates is determined in the Prophet’s Sunnah by size (5 pods), and the weight is equivalent to 653 kilograms.

And he stated, in an indicative post that he broadcast on his official pages on social media platforms, that zakat must be paid on dates when harvesting dates, according to the method of irrigation, at the rate of 5% of the crop if it was irrigated at a cost, or 10% if it was irrigated without cost, pointing out that it is permissible to take out The value of zakat in dirhams.

He explained that by examining the state of most palm farms in the country today, we find that most of them are based on irrigation at a cost from the owner. Then the second item applies to her in the amount of duty, which is half a tenth (5%), warning those who have workers and operating costs for the farm not to deduct the value of dues and wages from the revenue of his crop and then pay zakat on what remains; Because he was taken into account in the required amount, as his zakat became half the tenth instead of the tenth, and this is an issue that some of them overlook.

The fund indicated that the nisab for zakat on dates is the least amount on which zakat is due from dates, and the Sunnah determined the nisab for crops in general – and dates from them – as stated in the authentic hadith: “There is no charity less than five wasqs.” And the five wasq is an estimated size, not weight, but As a matter of facilitation and bringing worship closer to Muslims, its size has been estimated by weight. So the five wasuqs reach the modern weight: 653 kilograms, taking into account that the estimated size or weight is on the dates, and not on its origin – which is the dates – based on what was stated in the Sunnah of the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, in that.

The fund said that zakat is due directly upon harvest, as the year is not taken into account in the zakat of crops, but rather the season and the crop are taken into account, as God Almighty says: “And pay his due on the day of his harvest, and do not be extravagant. Indeed, He does not like the wasteful.” [الأنعام: 141]Whenever the crop is harvested, zakat is due on it, and it is not due before that unless it was harvested before it for a benefit. As if selling it fresh.

He pointed out that the estimation of zakat is before the harvest, noting that although zakat is due at the harvest; However, before that, the owner of the palm trees must take into account that zakat is on all fruits. So his account will be calculated if he disposes of some of it before harvesting it, and that is by way of picking, as it was proven from the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, that he used to send someone to pick up their palm trees for people, meaning: he looked at what he had carried of the fruits – the dates – and estimated according to his guess and his opinion based on His experience: How many dates will palm trees produce; So he builds on it how much its zakat will be, then he leaves the palm trees to its people to dispose of it however they want. Without touching the amount of zakat determined by Al-Kharis.

And whether the zakat estimate is on all that the palm trees carried, the fund pointed out that many scholars decided that what the palm tree owner uses for himself, his children, neighbors, and guests is excluded from zakat. They inferred the generality of the verse: “And give it its due on the day of its harvest,” as they said: The duty was not at the time of harvest, not before it. They also cited as evidence what was reported on the authority of the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, that he used to say: “If you lose, then take and leave one-third.

And in another hadith: “Lighten the burden for the people…” (Ibn Abd al-Barr in al-Tamheed from the hadeeth of Jaber).

And about the amount of duty in the zakat of dates, the Fund said: “The Sunnah of the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, determined the amount of duty in dates if they reach the quorum, from that the hadith of Muslim advanced that the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: “While the rivers and clouds watered the ten And about what was watered by the springs is half a tenth.” And in another hadith of Al-Bukhari that he, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: “For what was watered by the sky, rivers, and springs, or he was the husband of a tenth, and for what was irrigated by watering pipes, or by sprinkling: half of the tenth.”

He added that it is clear from the two hadiths that the amount of due zakat on dates differs, according to the effort expended in irrigation, as follows:

1. In the case of irrigation without cost, the duty is one-tenth (10%).

2. If it is irrigated by a machine and cost, then half of the tenth (5%).

3. If it is irrigated equally, then it is three-quarters of one-tenth (7.5%), as decided by the scholars.

4. If more than one of them is irrigated, the majority of it is considered, and zakat is due accordingly.

5. If the amount with which it was watered is not known, then the tenth must be made, because he is certain.