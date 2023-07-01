The Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu), through the Urban Improvement Program (PMU) invested more than 660 million pesos in five of those recently appointed by the Ministry of Tourism “Magic Towns” for its characteristics of community life, nature, customs and traditions.

Is about Candelaria, Campeche; Temacapulin, Jalisco; San Blas, Nayarit; Teapa, Tabasco; and Cordoba, Veracruz; municipalities where this unit headed by Román Meyer Falcón carried out 19 urban improvement and territorial development works to promote the well-being of families, strengthening trade and tourism.

In Candelaria, Campeche, five works were carried out with an investment of 98 million pesos: the extension and renovation of the boardwalk, the historic center and a public square; the construction of a house of culture with a library, the Coahuilitas Fire Station and the Independencia Sports Unit.

5 of the newly named Magical Towns received 660 million pesos for the Sedatu. Photo: Sedatu

With an investment of 174 million pesos, four projects were carried out in San Blas, Nayarit: the pier, its urban environment, the central square and Benito Juárez street were renovated; the former customs house was converted into a cultural center, while the Temple of Our Lady of Fatima, built in the 19th century, was also intervened.

In Teapa, Tabasco, three infrastructure works were carried out in which more than 179 million pesos were invested: the Casino and Community Development Center in the La Sierra neighborhood, a project recognized with an honorable mention at the XVII National Biennial of Mexican Architecture; the Joaquín Pedrero Córdova Market and the renovation of the Ecological Park.

Likewise, in Córdoba, Veracruz, four works were carried out for the development of Veracruz families and 108 million pesos were invested: the Toxpan Rehabilitation Center and Civic Square; the Huilango 3000 Urban Park, the Miraflores Sports Module and the San Antonio River Walk.

In the community of Temacapulín, municipality of Cañadas de Obregón, Jalisco, three projects started this year with an investment of more than 110 million pesos; they include the renewal of roads and urban image; as well as the rehabilitation of educational spaces and in the community of Palmarejo the renovation of the Las Albercas public pools is carried out.

In addition, Sedatu supports several municipalities with the elaboration of their urban development and infrastructure programs, in order to continue combating inequalities in the territory and to promote economic and tourist activities.