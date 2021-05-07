The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has begun implementing a new vision to regulate the self-employment policy in the state’s labor market, aiming to raise the proportion of the workforce of national cadres participating in self-employment to 5% by 2031, in addition to enabling national competencies to participate in self-employment at all levels, In cooperation with strategic partners and supporting parties.

The total number of national cadres that have completed their registration with the Ministry’s National Self-Employment Platform reached 4,467 skilled and independent citizens, and the number of employers registered with the platform to request the services of skilled national cadres and conclude business deals with them has reached 203 employers in the two government sectors. And your.

The number of projects submitted by governmental and private business entities on the platform increased from 49 to 55 projects.

In detail, a source in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the ministry has started implementing a new vision to regulate the self-employment policy in the state’s labor market, with defining a strategic goal for that new vision or policy, through which the rates of the workforce participating in self-employment will be raised to 5% by In the year 2031, in addition to enabling national competencies to participate in self-employment at all levels, in cooperation with strategic partners and supporting bodies.

The source told “Emirates Today” that the vision aims to promote growth opportunities in the field of self-employment, within a supportive regulatory environment to stimulate and encourage national cadres to self-employment as a vital career path, instead of traditional jobs, pointing out that the online self-employment platform of the Ministry of Human Resources Emiratisation links those with “independent” national skills and governmental and private institutions, so that these institutions obtain national skills and energies in exchange for citizens obtaining an income through an unconventional career path.

He pointed out that the platform specified for job seekers the conditions for registering with it, which comes at the forefront of which the registrant must be a citizen of the country and have the skills, and of 21 years or more, noting that the platform offers many areas for people with skills, including in administrative and professional services, and in services Digital design and services, marketing services, translation, writing, photography and montage, each of which branches into several services.

The source stated that the platform cooperates with many bodies, including strategic partners, for example, the Federal Youth Foundation, the Ministry of Economy, the Dubai Women’s Foundation, the General Women’s Union, the Emirates Foundation for Youth Development, and others, stressing that the value learned from this platform is access to Emirati talent. In various fields, obtaining services at lower prices than the market, and relieving pressure on government and private jobs, as it does not require appointing a person to a specific job to complete a specific project.

He said: “The value that the (independent) skill-holder gets upon registering on the platform is refining skills, gaining experience, contractual flexibility and financial profit,” calling on those with skills and specialized fields listed within the online platform to benefit from work in the field of self-employment, and to achieve material profit. And refining the skills and experience, which will provide the beneficiaries with an adequate income in light of remote work.

Finally, according to a monitoring carried out by Emirates Today, the official website of the self-employment platform of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation recorded an increase in the number of national cadres who completed their registration with the platform, as it reached 442 young citizens, during the first half of this year, bringing the total number The cadres registered with the platform, since its launch in March 2020 until now, have reached 4,467 skilled and independent citizens, after the number was at the end of last year 4,025 ready-to-work citizens of both genders, and these cadres were distributed into six professional sectors according to their desires, including Digital, administrative and professional services, content preparation, marketing, design and graphics, photography and montage.

The number of employers registered with the “self-employment” platform to request the services of skilled national cadres and to conclude business deals with them during the first half of this year also increased from 174 to 203 employers in the public and private sectors. Government and private work on the platform, from 49 to 55 projects, with the aim of contracting their implementation with national cadres, including “preparing promotional videos, designing leaflets that include information on business entities, translating audio clips or printed brochures, audio commentary on pictorial materials, and marketing services.” .

The National Self-Employment Platform is the first interactive platform of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which aims to invest national skills and competencies to participate in managing government and private entities’ projects, pointing out that it is a link between skill-holders and government and private agencies, by displaying talents and linking them to the submitted projects according to the classifications The accreditation, which would contribute to supporting small and medium enterprises, and strengthening the strategic partnership with government and private institutions and agencies.

The Ministry called on national cadres with skills and independent work, to register with the platform, and obtain a license from the ministry, in order for them to conclude business deals with government, semi-government and private agencies, to increase their income by carrying out vital work and tasks, explaining that a citizen can submit job offers on the platform Once registered and set up his own page, adding the services that he can provide according to the project, with the ability to add more than one field of work on his page, and apply for more than one offer.

3 employment patterns

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation indicated that self-employment differs from traditional work and entrepreneurship, as it depends on a person working for himself and not for the benefit of a specific entity or institution, explaining that this system includes three job types, which are «entrepreneurship, independent work, and small enterprises Medium and very small ».





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

