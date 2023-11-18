The defeat suffered by The Mexican Futbol selection against his counterpart from Honduras last Friday, in the duel corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Nations League, it represented one of the hardest blows in Jimmy Lozano’s short tenure at the head of the Tricolor team.
And, in the last ten games (until before Friday), the Honduran National Team had only been able to beat the Aztec squad on one occasion, so more than one imagined that the first leg of the quarterfinals It would even be a mere formality.
But it was not like that. With goals from Anthony Lozano in the 30th minute and from Bryan Róchez in the 72nd minute, the Hondurans punished a national squad that was never able to fully get into the game, putting their qualification for the Copa América 2024 in trouble.
Oribe Peralta and Carlos Vela scored for Mexico on that occasion. Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto and Guillermo Ochoa (own goal), gave the Hondurans the victory.
Mexico had taken the lead on the scoreboard from the fifth minute, with a goal from Oribe Peralta. But the nightmare began to materialize, when, at minute sixty-three, Jerry Bengtson made it 1-1 that compromised the classification for Chepo’s team. Just a couple of minutes later, Carlo Costly made it 2-1 in favor of Honduras.
With a double from Carlo Costly and one more from Carlos Pavón, the Hondurans defeated the tricolor team 3-1, who scored a goal from the penalty spot, with a goal from Nery Castillo.
With a single goal from Ricardo Osorio (own goal) in the fifty-second minute of the game, the Hondurans beat the tricolor squad 1-0, which at that time was led by Sven-Göran Eriksson.
The last victory of the Honduras National Team over the tricolor team, currently led by Jimmy Lozano, occurred just last Friday, when they faced each other in the duel corresponding to the first leg of the 2023 Nations League.
