Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Al Jazira will resume training, in preparation for the second half of the season, starting on January 8, by participating in daily training sessions, in addition to playing a number of friendly matches with local and Gulf teams, which will be officially announced soon in light of the arrangements made by the administrative body. .

“Abu Dhabi Pride” is looking forward to making up for the start that witnessed some stumbles, by building on 5 positive numbers through statistics in which it ranked first in the ADNOC Professional League, which will make it look forward to benefiting from it to address some other technical aspects to reach the desired balance.

Al Jazira issued the highest ball possession statistics during the first 12 rounds of the season, with a rate of 62%, which reveals the capabilities of its players and its adoption of an initiative approach in building the game.

Al-Jazira also distinguished itself in the statistics of passes, as it had the highest number of passes during the last rounds of the league, with a total of 6105 passes, and it was the highest in the number of passes in the opponent’s area with a total of 2855 passes, and it was noteworthy that it had the highest accuracy with passes as well, with a rate of up to 88.12%, to In addition, he has the lowest number of long passes, with only 474 passes, which translates into team play that requires more working touches to reach higher performance during the upcoming matches.

Al Jazira has the lowest number of fouls committed against competitors, with a total of only 112 fouls, and it is the one that focuses on playing football away from rough performance.

Al-Jazira was the second most successful team in winning confrontations, with a rate of 52.75%.

Al Jazira is also the most successful team in dribbles from opponents, with a total of 121 dribbles with outstanding individual skills.

The focus in the next stage will be on addressing defensive errors, with the team conceding 20 goals, to come eighth in the list of the strongest defense line in the league competition, as it came out with clean sheets only twice, in addition to increasing offensive effectiveness, as the team came ninth in total shots, with a total of 119 shots per game. Competitors.