













5 news that changed video games in 2023









Fountain: Microsoft.

At least two showed the light and darkness of this industry. On the bright side we have the launch of incredible titles, such as Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and more.

But on the other hand, video game developers suffered a horrible drain on talent in 2023. Many creatives lost their jobs and some studios closed their doors forever.

The economic crisis that is ravaging the world had its effect and darkened the outlook for many companies around the world. All due to what the COVID-19 pandemic left behind and the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has no end.

Fountain: Rockstar Games.

This is why 2023 was a year of contrasts and the selection of the news we make will undoubtedly refresh your memory.

Some of them come from console manufacturers, while others correspond to large publishers.

The year also stood out for the consolidation and purchase of companies, something that will continue in the future. But new video game creator studios will still be born. Without further delay let's see what 2023 left.

What video game news impacted us in 2023?

Purchase of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft's purchase of the Activision Blizzard King conglomerate turned the former into one of the main video game companies, which now has a multitude of franchises that will expand its Xbox library and reach other systems.

GTA 6 Trailer

With more than 160 million views, the progress of Grand Theft Auto VI (either GTA 6) had a great impact on the players. Some received his proposal with open arms and others did not like it, but he did not leave anyone indifferent.

Jim Ryan retires

It doesn't happen yet, but it will happen; In March 2024 Jim Ryan, who has ruled the destiny of PlayStation for a long time, will give his place to Hiroki Totoki, who will receive him in April. But the latter's position is provisional and the definitive CEO of SIE has yet to be elected.

Below is a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet about Mario's voice actor change, announced on August 21. pic.twitter.com/VHzMZk6vWF — Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) September 7, 2023

Charles Martinet retires

Another recall in this 2024 video game news! This time the one who said goodbye is Charles Martinet, the official voice of Mario and other characters since Super Mario 64. But he will not stop relating to Nintendo since he is now the Mario Ambassador.

As of early April 2024, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end service for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Thank you very much for your continued support of our products. Find out more: https://t.co/nOyzBImHCE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 4, 2023

The era of the 3DS and Wii U ends

First, the N3DS and Wii U eShop closed in March 2023, and in the spring of 2024 it will be the turn of online play on these platforms. This is how the era that both systems represented ends and Nintendo decides to focus on the present.

Apart from 2023 video game news, we have more information about the medium in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

