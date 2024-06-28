Following the events that took place in the United States this week, such as the closure of a detention center for undocumented immigrants in Texas or the opportunities that the state of Nebraska presents for Latinos; to Below are the five news stories that a migrant should know this weekend..

In a busy week that featured the first presidential debate of the year between President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump, there was still room for other events of considerable impact in the country. With the arrival of summer in the country, One of the states that was in the spotlight was Floridato the southeast, for a particular reason.

1. The record of Dengue cases in Florida

Due to the humidity and heat conditions presented by the climate of the state located in the southeast of the country, the dengue disease, transmitted by the Aedes aegipty mosquito, reached record numbers in the region. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Florida is, along with New York, the state that has recorded the most cases of dengue in the United States.

2. Joe Biden will pardon thousands of former military personnel

In a week in which the political agenda was packed with activities for the current president and leading Democratic candidate for the elections, there was also room for decision-making. Due to the Uniform Code of Military Justice that governed for years in the United States, same-sex relationships were prohibited until 2013, so Many former military personnel were convicted.

According to the rules that dominate modern times and, as a faithful reflection of the general change of thinking in society, Biden issued an executive order to grant clemency to former soldiers convicted for their sexual orientationwho must meet certain requirements to apply.

3. The controversial ruling of the Court on social networks

Many critics questioned the Supreme Court’s recent action on social media, through which both the federal government and national agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), They will be authorized to request social networks to remove certain content considered disinformation.

Although it gathered a large number of negative comments, the measure should not impact the lives of regular users social media or their posts, but rather tries to fight against possible fake news.

The Supreme Court has given the national government and federal agencies the authority to require social media sites to remove content. Photo:Istock.com

4. Nebraska presented an unmissable opportunity for Latinos

According to statements by authorities at the Nebraska Immigration and Workforce Summit, The state seeks to give more work to immigrants of Latin origin with a series of measures to accompany their labor and civic integration process.

Among the measures, the authorities named the Creation of mentoring programs for migrantshe linguistic support for those who do not yet master the English language and new inclusive practices that help foster creativity and discover talents.

5. Texas will close a detention center for undocumented immigrants

Faced with the budget crisis facing US border security, the president’s administration Joe Biden decided to close the largest detention center in the country, located in southern Texas.

The Family Residential Center, which has room for 2,400 migrants and was inaugurated ten years ago, It currently houses approximately 1,800 migrants.of which It is not known what will happen after the final closure at the end of the summer.The US government, for its part, argued that the measure is based on the economic situation, since they will transfer the available beds to other centers and thus achieve significant savings in the budget.