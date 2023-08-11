Dubai Municipality has strengthened its automated fleet dedicated to cleaning the main and highway roads in the emirate with five new vehicles with advanced technical specifications, as part of an expanded plan to renew the automated sweeping vehicles used to clean the main, external and highway roads.

Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, Acting Director of Waste Operations Department in Dubai Municipality, confirmed that the municipality’s plan to develop the cleaning fleet will include many types of vehicles and equipment for cleaning the roads and different areas of the city, as five large-sized sweepers operating with smart and advanced systems were supplied to sweep approximately 2,250 km of land. Express and daily streets in the Emirate of Dubai.

He said, “Through the plan, we aim to supply four new sweepers of the same type during the current year, especially as they are characterized by the high speed of completing daily sweeping operations compared to the old sweepers, which will help improve productivity and enhance the field supervisory efficiency of activities related to waste management, as well as raising achievement indicators.” Reports that form road sand, which may number up to 20 reports per day during windy and stormy weather conditions, in addition to meeting the requirements of new and continuous expansions at intersections and roads within the Emirate of Dubai, which enhances the speed and efficiency of municipal services provided in the field of cleaning around the clock. ».

He pointed out that the main road cleaning teams, consisting of 151 cleaners and 18 supervisors, have been able to complete 670 emergency communications since the beginning of this year, which included road accidents, debris falling on both sides of the roads, dead animals and sand residues.

In addition, seven specialized field cleaning campaigns were carried out to clean the main and highway roads of the emirate and the central islands to remove obstacles, random weeds and sand dune accumulations between iron barriers, which obstruct traffic and affect traffic safety. In total, 144 tons of weeds, dry trees and general waste were removed.

The number of automated fleet for managing waste operations in Dubai Municipality is 752 vehicles and equipment, of which 35 vehicles and equipment are dedicated to cleaning main roads. This equipment varies between automatic sweeping machines, equipment for cleaning sidewalks and public roads, and equipment for cutting and chopping large-sized agricultural waste resulting from farms, public gardens, and tree residues.

• 151 cleaners and 18 supervisors are the strength of the Dubai Municipality road cleaning teams.

• 670 emergency reports have been completed by the municipality’s road cleaning teams since the beginning of this year.

• 7 field campaigns to clean Dubai’s main and highway roads collected 144 tons of public waste.

• 752 vehicles and equipment, the size of the waste operations management fleet in Dubai Municipality, including 35 vehicles for road cleaning.