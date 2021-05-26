Yesterday the event of the fifth anniversary of Dead by daylight. We were all aware that unveiling the characters of the Resident Evil DLC It was going to be the highlight of streaming directed by Behavior Interactive, but the Canadian company had more to tell. In that sense, today we are talking about 5 new things we have known at the Dead by Daylight anniversary event. Some of them have to do with the game’s birthday, merchandising and even fundamental changes that will affect the multiplayer title in the future in a drastic way.

We go with all this and we will tell you the most outstanding of the Dead by Daylight anniversary event, beyond the Resident Evil DLC that we have already talked about at length.

5 new things we have known at the Dead by Daylight anniversary event

Survivor Totem

Totems have been a central element of Dead by Daylight from almost its inception. We have the empty or opaque totems and the hex totems, illuminated by a dark fire. Now Behavior has confirmed that in the future there will be survivor perks that will generate boon totems. We still do not know all the details, but it is to be expected that this mechanic will change the game experience a lot in the future.

Memento mori

One of the great objects of debate within the Dead by Daylight community is the memento mori. Before they were too powerful and after their last rework, they are practically useless. Behavior is aware of this and is working on a new kind of memento mori. They did not reveal too much information, but the Canadian company assured that in the future the mementos would not be tied to burning an offering, but we could “win” them within the games themselves.

Wrench

Something similar to the case of mementos in murderers is that of keys in the survivors. That being able to leave the game at any time as soon as the hatch appears is not well seen. Behavior, offering even less detail than in the case of the mori, said that the keys would also be subjected to a rework and that the operation would be similar: we must earn them in the games.

All the powers and abilities of Nemesis, Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine in Dead by Daylight

5th anniversary event

Purely related to the event, Behavior disappointed fans with an under-worked anniversary. Basically consisting of recycling items from past years. The tool boxes and special medicine cabinets, the 105% cakes of blood points, special skins for David and the Specter and anniversary charms that will be announced on the Dead by Daylight social networks. Ah! And they have also been announced Funko Pop! of the game, although for now we have not seen images nor do we know which characters will be represented in these collectible figures.

New tutorials

Last but not least, Behavior acknowledged that enter Dead by Daylight As a rookie at this point it is difficult given the depth of the game, but they are doing something to fix it. In the future we will have many more tutorials of those that exist now to facilitate the first steps for new players. Completing them will also award bonus points and charms, such as incentive for the more experienced players.