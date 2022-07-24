The Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, Adel Shakri, revealed to “Emirates Today”, that five new companies have been licensed to provide taxi service in the Emirate of Dubai, through booking through smart applications, in addition to each of the Uber company. and Careem, which have been providing taxi services for several years, in cooperation and coordination with the authority.

Shakry confirmed that Xx ride, wow, Koi, Wikiride, and Dtc are licensed to operate the electronic reservation system and through smart applications, similar to Uber and Careem.

Shakri attributed the reason for licensing this number of startups operating in the taxi transport sector to the booming economic movement and tourism activity in the emirate, which led to companies investing in working in the sector in response to the increased demand for taxi service.

The Roads and Transport Authority has partnered with Careem for years, which resulted in the launch of the brand of the electronic taxi booking company in the emirate, known as “Hala”, with the aim of raising the efficiency of taxis in the emirate, in terms of ease of finding and booking vehicles online. Reducing the expected date of arrival of the vehicle. The recent statistical data showed an increase in the percentage of bookings via the Hala electronic system for taxi services from 5% to 33% of the total number of taxi bookings in the Emirate of Dubai, during the past two years.

The volume of taxi revenues operating in the Emirate of Dubai through the electronic reservation system increased by 13% last year, compared to 2020, at a time when the taxi sector accounted for the largest proportion of the total number of users of mass transportation and shared transportation during 2021, which It reached 34% of the number of passengers.

The authority’s information indicates that five regions in Dubai registered the highest percentage of obtaining a taxi service through the Hala electronic system dedicated to booking taxis, which included, in order, Deira, Business Bay, Al Barsha, Al Raffa, and Jumeirah Circle.

The authority confirmed that the electronic reservation system for taxis overcame four challenges, including the long waiting time for the taxi, the lack of clarity of the time required for its arrival, misunderstanding and difficulty in communicating between the passenger and the driver about the flight path and the desired destination, and connecting the passenger to a location other than his destination, and so on. From the difficulty of booking another vehicle while on the street, in addition to the long period of time required to resolve the complaints of the passengers and receive their suggestions about developing the service.

Reports showed that the waiting time for a taxi that is booked through the electronic reservation system in the Emirate of Dubai decreased between 2018 and the end of last year, from 11.3 minutes to 3.3 minutes, or by up to 70%.

It is noteworthy that taxi customers can order a taxi using the “Suhail” application, which is one of the most popular public transportation applications in Dubai. The Authority’s application provides a taxi request service through easy steps that include downloading the application and logging in, then clicking on the “Delivery Request” option, choosing the type of service, then specifying the boarding area and the area to be reached, and finally clicking on the option to book a taxi. The application provides a range of useful services, including displaying Dubai Metro timings and train times, determining the estimated cost of the trip before starting, providing details of road conditions such as traffic congestion, and renting cars, including limousines.



