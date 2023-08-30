The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai revealed that five new private schools have joined the school education system in the emirate, while continuing to attract the best schools, educational cadres and curricula, in order to confirm the diversification of options available to students and their families, and to consolidate Dubai’s position as a distinguished educational destination.

The authority stated that the five schools will add about 12,000 academic seats to the capacity of private schools in Dubai, with the introduction of the British and Indian curricula, which are among the most attractive curricula for students, while the opening of the new schools coincides with the growth in the number of male and female students who reached them in the academic year 2022-2023. To more than 326 thousand male and female students, bringing the total number of private schools operating in Dubai this year to 220 schools that offer a variety of educational curricula, while the growth in the number of private schools, and the development of the private school education sector in the city, reflects the growing demand from families around the world that Dubai is the best city in the world to live and work in.

The private school education sector continues to flourish in Dubai, as an extension of the development it has witnessed over the past few years, as 27 schools have joined the private education system in the emirate during the last four years, in an indication of the extent to which the private sector is willing to invest in this vital field, which represents one of The important components of the comprehensive educational system of the Emirate, but rather in its development strategy in general, due to its impact on preparing qualified human cadres who are the main pillar of the process of development and development anywhere in the world.

The Director General of the Authority, Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, confirmed that the addition of five new schools in the new academic year is a testament to the dynamism of the sector and the strength of the business environment in Dubai.

He said: “The authority is keen to work closely with the educational community in Dubai to meet the needs of the growing population and enhance the capabilities of the private school sector. .

Private schools in Dubai provide 17 educational curricula, foremost of which is the British curriculum, which currently attracts about 36% of private school students, and then the Indian curriculum, to which the percentage of enrollment in the emirate reaches about 25%, and then the American curriculum by 15%, and from Then the International Baccalaureate curriculum, which amounts to 7%, in addition to other curricula that suit the needs of the many communities in Dubai, such as the French, German, Australian, Japanese and Chinese curricula.

Dubai continues to affirm its attractiveness to education service providers and investors involved in the education sector from all over the world, given the emirate’s global infrastructure that serves various sectors, especially the education sector, and a flexible and business-friendly environment that encourages the launch of various projects, including pioneering educational projects. This allows new schools to join the educational community in Dubai, and expand the circle of educational opportunities available with high quality, in accordance with the highest international standards in this field.