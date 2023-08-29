With the start of the new academic year, and the start of the educational process in the various schools of the Emirate of Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority revealed that five new private schools have joined the school education system in the emirate, while continuing to attract the best schools, educational cadres and curricula, emphasizing the diversification of the options available to Male and female students and parents, and the consolidation of Dubai’s position as a distinguished educational destination in the region.

The authority stated that the five schools will add about 12,000 academic seats to the capacity of private schools in Dubai, with the introduction of the British and Indian curricula, which are among the most attractive curricula for students, while the opening of the new schools coincides with the growth in the number of male and female students, who reached their number in the academic year 2022-2023. To more than 326 thousand male and female students, bringing the total number of private schools operating in Dubai this year to 220 schools that offer a variety of educational curricula commensurate with the needs of the emirate’s society, while the growth in the number of private schools and the development of the private school education sector in the city reflects the growing demand from families. People around the world see Dubai as the best city in the world to live and work in.

The private school education sector continues to flourish in Dubai, as an extension of the development it has witnessed over the past few years, as 27 schools have joined the private school education system in the emirate during the last four years, in an indication of the extent to which the private sector is investing in this vital field, which It is one of the important components of the Emirate’s comprehensive educational system, and indeed of its development strategy in general, due to its impact on preparing qualified human cadres who are the main pillar of the development process anywhere in the world.

A distinct destination.

With the start of the new academic year, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al-Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, confirmed that the growth in the number of private schools in Dubai supports the vision of the wise leadership to make the private education sector one of the leading sectors in the world, and the addition of five new schools in the academic year The new 2023-2024 season is a testament to the dynamism of the sector and the strength of the business environment in Dubai.

He said, “We, at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, are keen to work closely with the educational community in Dubai to meet the growing needs of Dubai’s population and enhance the capabilities of the private school sector. to live, work and invest in.

Various curricula.

Private schools in Dubai offer 17 educational curricula, foremost of which is the British curriculum, which currently attracts about 36% of private school students, and then the Indian curriculum, to which the percentage of students in the emirate reaches about 25%, and then the American curriculum by 15%, and from Then the International Baccalaureate curriculum, which amounts to 7%, in addition to other curricula that suit the needs of the many communities in Dubai, such as the French, German, Australian, Japanese and Chinese curricula.

Dubai continues to affirm its attractiveness to education service providers and investors involved in the education sector from all over the world, given the emirate’s global infrastructure that serves various sectors, especially the education sector, and a flexible and business-friendly environment that encourages the launch of various projects, including pioneering educational projects. New schools are allowed to join the educational community in Dubai, and to expand the circle of educational opportunities available with high quality in accordance with the highest international standards in this field.