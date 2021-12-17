It has been a little less than a week since Paper mario came to Nintendo Switch Online as part of Expansion Pack, but the Big N He has already decided to tell us which will be the five new games of SEGA Genesis that came to this subscription. And I say they arrived because by the time you are reading this it will be possible to enjoy each of them.

As I was saying a few moments ago, there are five new titles of Genesis the ones you can find right now and here we share them:

– Altered Beast

– ToeJam & Earl

– Dynamite Headdy

– Sword of Vermilion

– Thunder Force II

Of course, Nintendo He has also shared a trailer where we can see each of these games in action:

With the arrival of these five games, the catalog of Genesis in Switch Online now consists of 19 in total, although apparently, Nintendo it intends to add another 47. This according to recent data mining.

Editor’s note: Things have already calmed down a bit, but the community is still quite upset about the Switch Online Expansion Pack. Some argue that it is not worth the price, plus these games do not even run that well, but hopefully Nintendo will gradually improve the service.

