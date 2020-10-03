Most people are doing work-from-home amid the Corona epidemic. People are having virtual meetings and conversions. Meanwhile the messaging app Telegram has rolled out some new features. Telegram has now released new updates related to search filters, comments, emoji and admin to users. Let us tell you in detail about these features …Through the telegram search filter, users can easily search any message. The app has 6 category tabs of Chats, Media, Links, Files, Music and Voice Messages. The messages in these tabs will be separated by time, person, group and channel. Through this, users will be able to access a message.

Biggest online sale of the year, bumper discount will be available on smartphones, learn about top-deals

Channel comment: With the latest upgrade, users will be able to comment on a channel’s post. Earlier it was just one-way communication. But this will only be for those channels which are linked to their discussion group. Apart from this, comments can also be sent through voice messages, stickers and GIFs. The administrator will have the option to block the comment if he does not maintain the decorum of the comment group.



Anonymous Admins: Through this new feature, the administrators of the group can hide their identities and remain administrators without revealing their identity. The message coming from the admin will show in the group itself as the group name. Similarly, this feature is also present in Telegram channel posts.

WhatsApp Web: Open chat without having to read messages, easy tricks

Animation: New animation pop-ups have also been introduced for Android users. With the new animation emoji, chat in telegram will be fun. Apart from this, users can easily switch from the left menu to hide and expand the keyboard according to the day and night modes.

Profile Picture: Now a profile picture can be seen by pressing in the telegram. Holding a display photo in the group can be viewed closely.