What series to see this week in Netflix, Prime Video, Max and other platforms. March begins with great premieres like The catpardothe series of one of the jewels of Italian literature, by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa (Netflix). Also, Charlie Cox and Vicent d’Onofrio resume their papers in the continuation of Disney+ of the Marvel superhero in the series Daredevil: Born Again.

In addition, Sisi and Francisco welcome the new heir in the second season of SISI: Empress of Austria (Cosmo), The Rookie It premieres its seventh season (Warner TV), and Maribel Verdú and Mariela Garriga star When nobody sees us (Max). These are the best series of the week.

‘El Gatopardo’ (Netflix)

This series is based on the homonymous novel of Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusaconsidered One of the best Italian novels of all time. It is a 19th -century Sicilian aristocrat family that is trapped in a maelstrom of socio -political changes.

In full revolution, Don Fabrizio CorberaPrince of Salina, has always lived surrounded by beauty and privileges. But as the Italian unification is consolidated and the aristocracy sees its position, Fabrizio realizes that the future of his family is in danger. To avoid this, you have to forge new alliances that will test all its principles. Don Fabrizio becomes focused to make an impossible decision: although he has the power to orchestrate the marriage between the rich and beautiful Angelica and his nephew Tancredi – a link that could guarantee the legacy of his family -, he would break his heart to Concetta, his daughter favorite.

‘Sisi: Empress of Austria’ T2 (Cosmo)

Sisi and Francisco Welcome to the new heir. But what should be a moment of happiness for the couple will be overshadowed by new power struggles: Bismarck threatens to bring Austria to a new war. The Empress tries with all her strength to remain next to her husband and her people. And although he loves Francisco and demonstrates his diplomatic talent again and again, Sisi’s life is still that of a bird in a gold cage.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ (Disney+)

Charlie Cox and Vicent d’Onofrio They resume their papers of Daredevil and Kingpin In this continuation in Disney+ of the Netflix series based on this Marvel superhero. Daredevil is a blind lawyer with special skills who fight against injustices in his firm, while the former chief of the mafia Wilson Fisk undertakes his own political career in New York. When their past identities begin to come to light, both will be dedicated to an inevitable collision.

‘The Rookie’ T7 (Warner TV)

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion)which was once the most veteran rookie of the Los Angeles Police, has used his experience, his charism and his sense of humor to live up to 20 years younger than him and become a reference in the police department. But now that he is recovering from a gunshot wound and tries to return to active duty, he realizes that the years begin to take its toll. In the new season, the agents continue the track of two prisoners escaped with thirst for revenge. One of them is the ex -husband of the Bombero Bailey, John Nolan’s current couple. In addition, the department welcomes two new rookies who must demonstrate their worth as rookies.

‘When nobody sees us’ (Max)

Enrique Urbizu directs this thriller starring Maribel Verdú as a Sergeant of the Civil Guard, and Mariela Garriga in the role of an American army agent. During the celebration of the Holy Week of Morón de la Frontera, these two women police officers try to resolve a series of crimes in this unique place for being one of the largest US military bases abroad and the political and cultural border of the so -called “deep Spain.”

