The Sharjah Police General Command confirmed that social media is gathering all groups of society, and it needs modern cadres and equipment to monitor it and deter violators, noting that the number of active accounts in the country according to studies it has conducted reached 42.63 million, and the UAE topped the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in government communication through platforms Social communication by 60%.

She added that studies have proven that social media has five advantages and five disadvantages.

In detail, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, stressed during the procedural confrontation symposium on cybercrime, organized by the American University of Sharjah in cooperation with Sharjah Police, that workers in the field of combating cybercrime face several challenges, as they receive a large number of reports of electronic violations. And they need a double effort to combat it, indicating that the police are endeavoring to keep pace with the changes and bring advanced devices to control cyber crimes and hold their perpetrators accountable.

In turn, the Director of the Research Center at Sharjah Police, Brigadier Dr. Khaled Al Hammadi, confirmed that there are 12 crimes that take place through social media platforms, and those affected by them can open communications against their perpetrators, including eight misdemeanor cases with a penalty of three years imprisonment and a fine, and four criminal cases that can reach The penalty is more than five years in prison and a fine.

He indicated that there are five advantages to social media, as it has become the fastest way to circulate news and information, arrest perpetrators and criminals, communicate with others, and a large space for discussion on various issues and support the spread of digital media, noting that it also has five drawbacks such as spreading destructive ideas and displaying pornographic materials, Fraud, forgery, violation of private and public rights, impersonation, and violation of privacy.

He stressed that the number of victims of cyber attacks in the world has reached 555 million attacks annually, pointing out that there are several areas in which social media platforms are used, such as education and training, broadcasting information and data, recruiting individuals and groups, identifying trends and tendencies of community groups and presenting the results of studies and research.

He pointed out that Sharjah Police took advantage of social media to enhance security and safety by increasing community awareness, promoting concepts of social values, introducing risks and challenges, spreading tolerance concepts, educating young people about the dangers of perverted ideas, and highlighting the dangers of rumors.

The Director of the Research Center at Sharjah Police, Brigadier Dr. Khaled Al Hammadi, stated that the penalty for electronic extortion is up to two years imprisonment and a fine of 250 to 500 thousand dirhams, fraud, one year imprisonment and a fine of 250 thousand to one million dirhams, violation of privacy six months imprisonment or a fine of 150 to 500 One thousand dirhams, insult, slander and defamation imprisonment and a fine of 250 to 500 thousand dirhams.

He added that the punishment for piracy of electronic accounts is imprisonment and a fine of 250 to 500 thousand dirhams, infringement of intellectual property rights imprisonment and fines, theft of bank accounts six months imprisonment and a fine of 150 to 300 thousand dirhams, possession of child pornography with six months imprisonment and a fine of 150 thousand to 150 thousand One million dirhams.

He added that publishing pornography or indecent material is punishable by five years imprisonment and a fine of 500 thousand to three million dirhams, spreading false news imprisonment and a fine of 500 thousand to one million dirhams, and acts related to terrorism imprisonment of at least five years and a fine of up to two million dirhams, and incitement to Debauchery imprisonment and a fine of one million dirhams and stricter punishment for minors.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

