The Argentine national team qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa América by obtaining a perfect score in Group A, where they not only won all three matches, but also did not concede any goals.
It is difficult to talk about negative aspects when everything indicates that everything is going perfectly, however, in 90min we reviewed the 5 negative aspects that Scaloneta suffered in this group stage:
Yes, despite having won all three games and not having conceded goals, the Argentine team has a hard time finishing the games. In the three matches in the group stage they had the superiority of the game, but they were not able to translate that advantage into a greater number of goals. In addition to this, he receives some arrivals from the rival team that complicate and worry him.
Without a doubt, the most negative aspect of Argentina at this stage was the loss of the 10. Despite not being a serious injury, his absence is noticeable and continues to worry for the rest of the competition.
There were goals, yes. However, the Albiceleste team has created many goal-scoring opportunities and cannot get the final touch right, which could cost them dearly if their next opponents play a different game to the one we have already seen with the three teams from Group A.
A collective complaint in this group stage was the state of the playing field. The vast majority of the members of the Argentine team felt that the stadiums were not at 100% and that influenced the game not only of them, but of all the participants. But in particular, Argentina suffered a lot in this regard because it was difficult for them to adapt to the grass that the Copa América stadiums have.
Perhaps the least important negative aspect since it does not influence the team’s performance, but the presence of the coach is a figure that cannot be missing on the other side of the white line and inside the locker room.
