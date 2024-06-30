💥🚨 COMPLAINS ABOUT “DRAWING” MARTINEZ 🇦🇷🧤

The goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team 🇦🇷 spoke about the poor state of the playing field 🏟 in the opening match of the Copa América 🏆.

🗣 “The pitch was a disaster. We have to improve in that aspect or else the Copa America will always be about… pic.twitter.com/Jwz695TyKv

— The Caesar of Football (@elcesardelfut) June 22, 2024