In such a footballing country as Argentina, it can be said that in these lands white wine loses by a landslide against red. According to statistics from the National Institute of Viticulture (INV), in 2020 the amount of white wine sold in the domestic market was just over 1 and a half million hectoliters against almost 6 million for reds. The area of ​​vineyards cultivated with white grapes does not represent 20% of the total.

This trend was not always the same. In fact, Until the 80’s, it was exactly the other way around. But with the new millennium came the reconversion of the industry and the change in consumption. The reign of Malbec began as a flagship wine and the prevalence of reds in national preferences, which remains until today.

These numbers have nothing to do with the quality and variety of the whites, which deserves to be appreciated. For this it is necessary banish some myths. Namely:

In Argentina, more red wine is consumed than white. Photo: Unsplash.

1. “Argentine white wines are not as good as reds”

“This was true until the late 1970s., when the whites were made from oxidized musts and resulted in wines without freshness, in which the expression of the fruit was totally off ”, explains Laura Sotelo, sommelier and Brand Ambassador of Bodega Zuccardi.

For his part, Matías Prezioso, President of the Argentine Association of Sommeliers, observes: “When in the 90s the production of wines began to aim at improving quality, all the work and study was put into the red grape varieties, which due to geographical factors, naturally do well in areas such as Mendoza, San Juan and Salta. But that began to change over the years as local winemakers evolved and explored new regions and climates. ”

There are Argentine white wines of great quality and variety. Photo: Unsplash.

Matías Chiesa, director of The Riesling Wine, a company dedicated to the importation of German and French whites, believes that national whites have nothing to envy the best Europeans. “In Argentina, winemakers such as Alejandro Vigil, the Michelini brothers, David Bonomi and Sebastián Zuccardi, to name a few, dare to break the taboo and they achieve exemplary international level ”.

2. “White wine gives me a headache”

“This prejudice has its origin in the time (also years 60-70) in which it was necessary to add high amounts of sulfur dioxide during the production, in order to stop the oxidation and spontaneous fermentation of the grapes. This element, which is used today in minimal doses because the grapes arrive healthy and whole at the wineries, caused migraines ”, Sotelo develops. And he points out that, currently, what can give you head is not the type of wine, but its consumption in excess.

El Torrontés, a white wine from an autochthonous strain.

3. “White wine does not go well with meat”

“One of the biggest points in favor of white wine is its versatility when it comes to pairing. Although the combination of the red with the roast is natural, we should not stay in the simplification ‘red meats with red and fish with white’ “, says Prezioso. And he points out: “The main raw material of a dish is not the only factor to consider when pairing. The cooking method, the sauce and the garnish can be decisive. If one thinks of a loin carpaccio, a white will be better than a red”.

Although a good Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon or Tannat is appropriate for grilled beef, a good white should not be ruled out for the previous mince (cheeses and sausages) or the achuras.

White wines pair well with cheeses and achuras. Photo: Fernando de la Orden.

4. “White wine is what women prefer”

“Another myth!” Sotelo replies without hesitation. “It is true that whites, due to their absence of tannins, are softer on the palate and are usually a good entry point for less experienced drinkers, but this may be the case for a man or a woman. But from my experience I can assure you that there is many girls who choose reds with a lot of body and happy men with a sweet white. It is not a question of gender but of how accustomed or trained the palate is ”, he concludes.

Recent market studies in the country reveal that, in statistics, both men and women prefer red wines over white.

5. “White wine is for the summer, to drink very cold and during the day”

The problem here is turning some recommendations into absolute rules. Indeed, high temperatures invite you to drink lighter wines, with less body, but this applies to both reds and whites. Regarding the serving temperature, although it is true that a lower temperature than that of reds is suggested, we should not exaggerate either.

“Excessive cold is not goodas it soothes the aromas and numbs the palate. The ideal is to drink it at 7 or 9 ° C if it is a young and light white, and at 8 to 11 ° if it is a white with body ”, says Sotelo. As for when to enjoy it, “it depends on the desire, the food that accompanies it and the situation. There is no rule, it can be enjoyed at any time of the year, ”says Sotelo.

White wines in the south of the country: Patagonian Chardonnay from Casa Yagüe, in Chubut.

Types of white wines and which ones to choose according to the occasion



Those who do not usually consume white wines or do so occasionally, tend to distinguish between “dry” and “sweet”Perhaps because sweet whites are much more present in supermarkets and supermarkets than reds.

There are several types of sweet whites, but the most popular in Argentina are possibly the natural sweets and the Late harvest, which are differentiated by their production process and also by characteristics such as color, which in the latter is usually more intense, almost golden. Both of them they go well with desserts, although the late ones are also excellent to pair with strong cheeses such as blue.

As for the varietals and terroirs, the offer of Argentine whites does not stop growing and surprising. To the native strain, the Torrontés, and the best known French, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc, interesting examples of Semillon, a historic grape planted in centuries-old vineyards today claimed by some winemakers in almost cult bottles. There are also luxury blends where harmony seduces with its elegance. With all of them it is possible to travel the Argentine terroirs from end to end, from the northern Calchaquí Valleys to the inhospitable and frozen places of Chubut, from the heights of the Andes to the Buenos Aires coast.

When it comes to sitting at the table or ordering a drink in a bar, the universe of whites is there to be explored. It is true that they are good partners for fish, rice, poultry and salads, but it is also true that there are lighter whites and others more complex or with more body, with greater or less acidity, which accompany each cooking, seasoning and also each moment in a different way.

The rule, in any case, is to set aside the rules and experiment without prejudice. The great Argentine whites deserve it.

