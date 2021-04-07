Ancient abandoned structures, buildings with dark stories, spooky or intriguing sites due to their rarity.

The world is full of places that could perfectly fit any of these definitions and largely justify the attraction they cause.

Many end up becoming tourist landmarks, part of a circuit and desired postcards to, for example, upload to social networks.

Here a selection of 5 strange sites that could be part of an itinerary when you can travel more “normally” again.

Although it seems part of an extraterrestrial landscape or out of a Star Wars scene, the Dome Home, Casa Domo or also called Cape Romano Dome House is south of Marco Island, a famous beach destination in Florida, in the United States.

Its origin is to be found in the extravagant idea of ​​an oil magnate -Bob Lee- who had these structures built in 1981 as his family vacation home. There were six dome-shaped modules supported on stilts.

The six modules that could be seen before Hurricane Irma (September 2017). Photo Shutterstock

“My dad thought that the corners of the rooms were wasted space, as were the corners of the ceiling. He thought the vaulted ceiling gave the feeling of openness. He was right. The rooms (in this building) seemed very large and open, “one of Lee’s daughters once commented in a Florida Weekly story.

The erosion of the sea and the weather with strong storms in the hurricane season did not help the durability of the structure that soon found itself invaded by water and became uninhabitable.

The house was abandoned. After the passage of Hurricane Irma, in September 2017, part of the modules collapsed.

2. Bell tower of Lake Reschen, South Tyrol, Italy

In 1940, the Italian electricity company Montecatini began the construction of a dam (or artificial lake) to unify two lakes in South Tyrol.

The tower of Lake Reschen or Resia, in Italy. Photo Shutterstock

Between the war and the resistance of the villagers, the project was only completed ten years later.

In the area there were several towns that, as a result of the project, were evacuated and were completely covered by water.

Nothing remembers that there were once small towns … except for a 14th century bell tower, which stands out gracefully in the middle of the water.

There are those who in winter, when the Resia or Reschen lake freezes over, they walk (or skid) to the tower. And there are those who say that the chimes can still be heard, although the truth is that the bells are not there since they were removed a few days before the lake was formed.

In summer, the area is popular for adventure tourism, with several bike tours.

3. Anping Tree House (Taiwan)

Anping Tree House, an old warehouse invaded by nature. Photo Shutterstock

Born as a British-owned warehouse in a port city, this complex – which is currently in ruins in Tainan- was literally engulfed by the nature.

Left to its own devices, sometime in the 19th century, a banyan tree (or banyan tree) made its way through the brick walls and concrete floors of the building.

The result is what is now known as the “tree house”.

The “tree house” is in Tainan, Taiwan. Photo Shutterstock

Turned into a tourist attraction, visitors access the building – after paying an entrance fee of just under two dollars – which even has an elevated walkway that allows them to appreciate the work that the tree did over the years.

4. The Island of the Dolls (Mexico)

Just look at the images for a chill to run through the body. Or not? The silent water gently circulating between the islets of Xochimilco and, suddenly, the dolls peeking -and staring- between the trees.

The Island of the Dolls, in Xochimilco. Photo Shutterstock

The Xochimilco canals, land of native peoples, are a World Heritage Site in Mexico City. The proposal for tourists is to take a colorful trajinera and tour that lake area listening to mariachis, buying handicrafts or eating something.

However, part of the fame of this area is due to the Doll’s island: hundreds of dolls -and doll parts- hang from the trees or they lie on the grass. At first glance, it looks like a horror movie set.

But those who know the story say that on the island (chinampa) there was a man who found the body of a girl who had drowned in the canal.

The dolls can be seen hanging from the trees and scattered on the ground. Photo Shutterstock

The girl’s spirit was trapped in the place, according to the man in question, Don Julián believed, which is why he decided to start hanging the toys as a way to protect himself from evil spirits.

But there is still one detail that generates even more chills: apparently the dolls were not of much help to the man who, years later, also drowned.

5. Bodie, California

Bodie was converted into a State Historic Park. Photo Shutterstock

It was a prolific and crowded place, which went from having 20 miners in 1861 to 10,000 inhabitants in 1880.

With the gold rush in the mountains surrounding Mono Lake, Bodie had a considerable hustle and bustle. 65 halls and game rooms were counted.

But the decline of the city began at the end of the 19th century. And by 1910 there were only 698 inhabitants.

Interiors preserved as a museum. Photo Shutterstock

Since 1962, Bodie has been a State Historic Park, preserving parts of the city – more than 150 buildings – as if it were stopped in time. There are even interiors of houses where you can see the tables with the silverware of the time.

Outside of the pandemic, the place typically receives about 200,000 visitors per year.