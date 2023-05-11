There are about 1.4 million individuals who live in nursing homes in the United States. In South Carolina alone, there are about 195 licensed nursing homes. These institutions are legally responsible for offering residents a particular standard of care. With numerous nursing homes providing exemplary care to loved ones, there are incidences of nursing home neglect which are unfortunately fairly common. Caregivers who are negligent when caring for loved ones may cause significant emotional, financial, and physical harm.

In South Carolina, the statute of limitation allows an injured person or their family members to file a claim within three years of the date of their loved one’s injury. If your loved one is getting poor care or was subject to abuse while residing in a nursing home, you ought to take action. A nursing home neglect lawyer in South Carolina can help you collect proof and documentation to prove your claim.

Common Complaints about Nursing Homes in South Carolina

Social Isolation

With great pressure on staff in facilities facing employee shortages, caregivers rarely have the time to interact with residents. Relatives cannot visit as often as they would prefer, lifelong friends are out of reach, and strangers surround them in homes that are not their own. This results in social isolation among residents.

Social interactions directly affect the well-being and health of individuals. For many without social contact, life ceases to have meaning. A person’s risk of developing dementia is approximately 50% because of feeling isolated. Some nursing homes cut on social activities to save on cost giving residents few chances to mingle with others. Isolation and loneliness are common in homes, and administrators must create a healthier social environment for their residents.

Sleep Disruptions

Staff and resident disruptions are expected. With care offered around the clock, caregivers might need to administer medication or check on patients at odd hours. Noise from other residents’ rooms or the hallway as the nurses converse is common.

Nursing homes can address these complaints easily by enforcing a radio or TV curfew. Residents who prefer to watch late-night programs can use headsets. If medication administration leads to sleeplessness, it can be changed when the dosage is administered. Caregivers at nursing homes need to be mindful of the sleeping residents when conversing or going about their daily activities.

Poor quality Food

Complaints about food quality are often common in nursing homes. Even though it can be hard to accommodate several dietary needs and tastes and ensure residents get the nutrition they require to meet their unique nutritional needs. Unfortunately, most nursing homes decide to cut corners in this area. They provide snacks and meal choices that are bland in flavor and offer little variety on a day-to-day level.

Families of loved ones residing in nursing homes can reduce these complaints by speaking with staff members by inquiring about what options are available concerning improving the foods or type of menu offered. Most facilities provide choice by request. It may also be possible for loved ones to bring in outside food options for their members if the food meets the dietary needs of residents.

Elder Abuse

Residents often complain of being mishandled, neglected, and verbally abused. Caregivers often work long hours, and dealing with residents can be emotionally and physically demanding, leading them to lash out verbally and physically.

Financial abuse is also high. Other residents and staff members can steal money from residents, convince them to hand over checks or credit cards or persuade them to hand over important access to their wealth.

Other controversial cases involve staff encouraging violence among residents, sexual assault, and neglect. Some residents have been known to attack others due to a lack of proper supervision. Violence among residents is often ignored as much focus tends to focus on abuse from staff members.

Inadequate Staff

Slow response to calls is another complaint from residents. Even though residents may feel their needs are being ignored, the nursing home may need more staff. In 2020, one in five nursing homes reported needing more staff to meet the caregiving demands. Lack of enough caregivers means there may be delays between when the residents request help and when assistance arrives.

Some nursing homes fail to train their employees appropriately, which can be dangerous for residents. Inadequate staff is a great issue that can result in frustrated and overworked staff members. Lack of satisfaction at work can overshadow quality care.