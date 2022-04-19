Until now exclusive to Sony consoles, Bugsnax will premiere on Game Pass, but it is not the only novelty.

Microsoft has communicated a few minutes ago the list of news for the next two weeks on Xbox Game Pass for PC, consoles and the cloud. There are no big names among the service’s registrations, but there is a diverse catalog that will delight subscribers and encourage other players to join paying a single euro.

First of all, both F1 2021 and EA Play’s Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered premiere cloud supportthus allowing gamers to be able to enjoy both racing titles wherever they want as well as on their PCs and consoles.

From today it is available in all formats Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, an exciting single player adventure full of tax evasion and dungeons with puzzles and enemies starring an adorable and dangerous turnip.

Upcoming Xbox Game Pass News F1 2021 (EA Play) – April 19: Cloud



Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered (EA Play) – April 19: Cloud



Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (ID@Xbox) – April 19: Console, PC, and Cloud



7 Days to Die (ID@Xbox) – April 26 – Console, PC, and Cloud



Research and Destroy – April 26: Console and PC



Bugsnax (ID@Xbox) – April 28 – Console, PC, and Cloud



Unsouled (ID@Xbox) – April 28: Console and PC

In addition, the Redmond company comments that it is working with Ubisoft to incorporate several must-haves from their library to GamePass. Over the next two months, Assassin’s Creed Origins will join the console, PC and cloud lineup via the Ubisoft Connect app. For Honor: Marching Fire Edition is also coming to PC via the For Honor app, and will be upgraded to Marching Fire Edition on console and cloud.

**News in development.

