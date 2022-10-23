Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, expected that the month of Ramadan will begin on March 23 next, and it will be 29 days, and fasting hours will reach approximately 14 hours, and vary about 40 minutes from the beginning of the month to the end.

In detail, Al-Jarwan told “Emirates Today” that the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1444 AH is expected to be on Thursday 23rd of next March, while Eid al-Fitr is expected to come on Friday 21st of next April.

He stated that the new crescent moon for the month of Ramadan is born on Tuesday, March 21 at 21:23 pm, that is, after sunset, and with the sunset of the next day it will be approximately 10 degrees above the western horizon and set about 50 minutes later, and accordingly Thursday, March 23 will be the first of Ramadan. Blessed astronomer.

Al-Jarwan expected that there would be an agreement between the countries regarding the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal, due to the availability of the conditions for the sighting.

He pointed out that with regard to the new crescent of the month of Shawwal, it is born on Thursday, April 20 at 08:13 am, and with sunset it is above the western horizon with a height of 4 degrees and sets about 22 minutes after sunset.

He pointed out that the difference between the countries in the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal is possible due to the difficult conditions of sighting.

He pointed out that the length of fasting hours varies by about 40 minutes from the beginning of the month to the end, as it is shorter at its beginning and longer at its end, explaining that the daylight hours from sunrise to sunset, at the beginning of the holy month reach about 12 hours and 16 minutes, and at the end of the holy month. 12 hours 54 minutes.

As for the length of the legal day and the fasting hours from dawn to sunset, at the beginning of the holy month they are approximately 13 hours 30 minutes, and at the end of the holy month they are 14 hours and 13 minutes.

Al-Jarwan expected that the weather during the next Ramadan in general would be moderate, with the highest temperatures at its beginning ranging from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum from 17 to 20 degrees Celsius, and by the end of it, the weather during the day may tend to rise in temperature, and at night to moderate below 20 degrees Celsius, and averages for the highest temperatures are 33 to 36 and the lowest are 18 to 23 degrees Celsius.

It is also expected that the month of Ramadan will fall during the season of spring weather disturbances known as “Al Sarayat”, which may cause thunderstorms that may be heavy.