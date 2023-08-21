FromFelicitas Breschendorf close

The Chancellor says he has never held a joint in his hand. In these recordings, however, he gives a different impression.

Olaf Scholz (65), whose cabinet has just decided to partially legalize cannabis, has no practical experience with this drug himself. “No, never,” said the SPD politician on Sunday evening (August 20) in an interview with the broadcaster Sat 1 and ProSieben when asked if he had ever smoked a joint when he was young. “Not even a single train,” he added when asked.

The reasons that led him not to do this back then still exist today. He therefore found it “very difficult” for the government to take note of the reality of young people and many adults. “I believe that we are doing exactly the right thing with this cautious step that we are taking,” said Scholz. “But if someone asks me should I or shouldn’t I, I would always say: nope.”

Pictures and videos that make us wonder if Scholz hasn’t smoked weed before

Companies have been preparing for cannabis legalization for some time. Despite this, our chancellor doesn’t want to know anything about the drug in private. Although one can of course wonder why he always gives the same relaxed impression? (hoax). Scholz didn’t seem quite so sober in other moments either:

1. When he heard a weird whistle at the press conference and couldn’t stop laughing:

#Mobile #JingleBells #SummerPK #RTL #RTLAktuell ♬ Original sound – RTL Aktuell @rtlaktuell The big nightmare: The cell phone tinkles at the most comprehensive moment and just doesn’t want to be switched off. 😂 In addition to a number of serious topics, there is also a lot to laugh about at the Chancellor’s last big press round before the summer break. In the middle of a performance by Scholz, a journalist’s mobile phone bursts. Check out the Chancellor’s glorious reaction in the video. #Scholz

2. When his hard drive seemed to hang and he only spoke of “citizens and citizens”:

You can find out more about Scholz’s way of dealing with genders here.

3. When he explained at an SPD campaign appearance in Bavaria why right-wing populists were always in such a bad mood:

Scholz during an SPD campaign appearance on August 18 © IMAGO/Rolf Poss

4. When he looked at the camera a little more confused than usual:

++BREAKING++

Chancellor Scholz smokes weed… pic.twitter.com/ZQ993eaE9s — Tino Pfaff 📯 (@TinoPfaff) May 13, 2022

5. When he put photographers to sleep at a press conference until they experimented with camera framing:

The photographers at the Scholz PK were probably so bored that they played around with their camera settings and now they’re offering something like this for €500 on Getty pic.twitter.com/2eOqLzqeW5 — Chris Müller (@chrismuellr) August 17, 2023

Even after the law changes, cannabis will not be completely legal. Smoking weed is then still as complicated as these 13 things in Germany.

List of rubrics: © Michael Kappeler/ dpa/ IMAGO / Rolf Poss/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany