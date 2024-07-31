The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai said that it is working on developing annual programmes for preventive maintenance of roads throughout the year, according to the approved time policies to improve the operational status of the road network, which is approximately 19,000 km long of asphalt roads, and sidewalks, which are approximately 14 million square metres in a number of tourist, commercial, economic, residential and coastal areas, in addition to areas with high pedestrian density, and areas containing bicycle and electric scooter paths, in addition to implementing 71 km of temporary roads, until permanent roads are built in those areas, in addition to one million square metres of camel tracks distributed over several areas: Al Marmoum, Saif Al Arab, Margham, Lehbab and Al Tay.

Abdullah Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance Department at the Traffic and Roads Agency at the RTA, said that the RTA relies on the latest technologies and devices in preventive maintenance works, with the aim of identifying the locations and types of damages on asphalt roads and the types of proposed maintenance, namely: Falling Weight Deflection (FWD), Slip/Friction Testing Device, International Roughness Index (IRI), Ground Penetration Radar (GPR), and Laser Crack Measurement System (LCMS-2).

Lotah explained that maintenance is divided into two types: programmed preventive maintenance and corrective maintenance that is carried out as a result of emergency reports, or according to periodic inspection reports.

He said: “Maintenance is distributed across various facilities, including: asphalt maintenance, which includes expressways, freeways, arterial roads, internal roads, industrial areas, commercial areas, and residential areas, in addition to bicycle paths. The facilities that undergo maintenance operations also include sidewalks, including pedestrian sidewalk tiles, intersections, service roads for vehicles, shared sidewalks (pedestrian and bicycle paths), as well as temporary roads, using a layer of recycled asphalt.”

Lotah pointed out that the Authority has carried out many maintenance works during the past period on main roads, including the expansion of Al Khail Road, the exit on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Al Rabat Street, the Towar exit on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Rabat Street, Emirates Road, 2nd of December Street, Algeria Street, Al Ittihad Street, and Ras Al Khor Street, in addition to traffic improvements in the Hatta area (entrances and exits of Wadi Hub, and adjusting traffic movement on the road leading to Hatta Dam).

He revealed the total number of roads that recently underwent maintenance work, where maintenance was carried out on about 32 kilometres (path) of asphalt roads, preventive maintenance of the sidewalks of three residential areas with an area of ​​60 thousand square metres, in addition to the implementation of new temporary roads with a length of 25 kilometres.