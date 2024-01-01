













Fountain: Pearl Abyss.

However, there are some that stand out from the rest and have even been available for several years. This is why they have a lot of content and allow players to immerse themselves in their respective worlds.

Some MMORPGs had a somewhat rocky start when they came onto the market. But the persistence of the teams in charge, who updated and perfected them, have turned them into refined video games and great experiences.

Some of them prioritize combat against the environment, while others are ideal for facing players. What if there is something that is often repeated is that the majority have a fantastic approach.

Fountain: Amazon Games.

Most of the MMORPGs we select are available on multiple platforms ranging from PC and Mac to consoles and mobile. However, there are still some that prioritize the computer as the main system.

In certain cases they require a subscription and a monthly payment. But in others they are free under the Free-to-Play or F2P scheme, that is, they include microtransactions. Without further ado let's see the list.

Which MMORPGs are ideal to start playing in 2024?

Black Desert

Company: Pearl Abyss

Available on: PC/PlayStation/Xbox/Mobiles

This open-world MMORPG stands out for the freedom it offers players, which applies to its character editor. With more than 20 classes, it includes combat against the environment and players, as well as more activities.

Final Fantasy XIV

Company: Square Enix

Available on: PC/Mac/PlayStation

Square Enix's perseverance made this game one of the best. Its huge world and detailed story make it very attractive. This prioritizes environmental exploration more than PvP (Player vs. Player).

Lost Ark

Company: Amazon Games

Available on: PC

This game stands out for having an isometric style view. Devil, and although it only has six classes it also has subclasses. Its world made up of dungeons is open and immense and offers several customization options.

The Elder Scrolls Online

Company: Bethesda Softworks

Available on: PC/Mac/PlayStation/Xbox

An MMORPG inspired by the world of The Elder Scrolls which is constantly updated and whose world grows more and more. The typical races of the franchise are present and the PvP is related to the story.

world of warcraft

Company: Blizzard Entertainment

Available on: PC/Mac

This list of MMORPGs would be incomplete without mentioning this veteran of the genre, which has a community of millions of players and continues to update itself. This has a current version and a classic version (WoW Classic).

Apart from MMORPGs we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

