Major League Soccer has a large number of players who generate a lot of interest and who at the time were or are of international stature and come to contribute their quality to their respective teams.
However, the time comes when many end their contract in the North American championship and if they do not renew, decide to continue their career in another league, return to Europe or even decide to hang up their boots.
Currently, there are at least five figures who will end their relationship with North American clubs after the 2021 season and in the following list we review some of the most recognized names.
The French midfielder arrived in September 2020 at the Inter Miami from Juventus, since then he has become an essential player in the starting eleven, but at the end of this tournament, his contract ends and at 34 years of age his market value is of 3 million euros.
At 34 years old, the Portuguese striker arrived in the United States with the Orlando City at the beginning of 2019 and his contract expires at the end of 2021, with 2.5 million euros its future is still unknown in the market.
The Peruvian striker reached the Seattle Sounders from the Mexican soccer of Monarcas MoreliaAt present, at 31 years of age, he is still the top scorer for the North American team, 58 goals in 90 games speak of his stupendous performance. Its value in the current market is 8 million euros.
The Mexican midfielder arrived in the United States with Los Angeles Galaxy In the summer of 2017, since then he has been a pillar in the center of the field, and although he has expressed his desire to end his career at the Los Angeles club, he has also made public nods to his desire to play in America. At 31 years of age, its market value is 1 million euros.
The Mexican forward is 32 years old and his markup value is 8 million euros, arrived at Los Angeles FC At the beginning of 2018 and at the end of the year he will have completed four years in the United States, and in recent weeks he expressed his pleasure to play in Europe again, so there is still no clear outlook for his permanence in the North American championship.
