Along with the happiness of the new year, the wait for the corona virus vaccine in India is also on the verge of ending. The Committee of Experts of the Central Pharmaceutical Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) of the Government of India on Friday approved the emergency use of Kovishield, a vaccine for the Korana virus. The Oxford-based vaccine is being produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in India.

SII is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. After the approval of the vaccine in India, it is expected that the government may soon start a vaccination campaign. After getting permission from the vaccine, let us know how much it will cost and how it will be used. Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala has shared many information related to the vaccine in a TV interview.

Vaccine remains away from human contact

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala said that the vaccine is being prepared in such a way that human contact is minimized, given the potential for pollution. Poonawala said that all the work of preparation and packaging of vaccines is being done by the machine. Vials remain which are filled with vaccine after washing. Then as he goes ahead the machine seals the vials. The vials that have been shaken after this have to pass through the screening machine. Approval of screening machine is necessary.

How much dose?

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala told in an interview that his vaccine would be of two doses. A person will have to give two doses. But these two doses will not be given in a day or a few hours, but in an interval of two to three months.

How many doses will be available in one vial?

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala said that he is filling 5000 vials per minute and in February the speed of filling the vials will double. He said that one bottle contains 10 doses. And once the vial is opened, it will be necessary to use it in 4-5 hours. He said that about 50 million doses of the vaccine have already been prepared.

Vaccine Storage?

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala needs to store vials of the covishield vaccine at temperatures between 2 and 8 ° C. He said that the institute has large storage capacity where all these vials are currently being stored.

How much will the vaccine cost?

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala said that his institute has set two different vaccine prices. One for the Indian government and the other for the private sector. Poonawala believes that a dose of vaccine for the Indian government will cost around US $ 3. For the private market, its price will be around 700 to 800 rupees.

How safe is the vaccine?

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala said that all vaccines have some side effects. He said that there is nothing to worry about our vaccine as a small number of people experienced side effects during the trial. He said that after vaccination, there may be mild fever, sore throat or mild headache. But it is not for long. Only lasts for about one to two days. Poonawala said one important thing in his interview that it is not that after the vaccination of corona, there will be no corona. But this vaccine ensures that the symptoms will not be more severe. So that patients do not have to be hospitalized.